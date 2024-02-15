10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Bone Broth
Here we share the many benefits of consuming bone broth.
The high levels of collagen and antioxidants in bone broth can help reduce the signs of ageing
Bone broth is a type of stock made by simmering animal bones, typically chicken, beef, or fish, along with vegetables and herbs in water for an extended period of time, usually between 12 to 48 hours. This slow-cooking process allows the bones and tissues to release various beneficial nutrients that are then incorporated into the broth. Read on as we share the many benefits of consuming bone broth.
Bone broth is considered healthy for several reasons:
1. Nutrient-dense
It is rich in vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and collagen, among others. This makes it extremely nutritious and ultimately a great addition to your diet.
2. Supports joint health
Bone broth is abundant in collagen and gelatine. Collagen and gelatine have been found to help maintain joint elasticity and reduce joint pain. This can be especially beneficial for people with joint-related issues such as arthritis.
3. Promotes digestive health
The gelatine in bone broth can soothe and heal the digestive tract. This can in return help in aiding conditions like leaky gut syndrome.
4. Boosts the immune system
The amino acids and other compounds in bone broth are anti-inflammatory. The anti-inflammatory qualities of the bone broth along with its being nutrient-dense can be immunity boosting.
5. Enhances skin health
Collagen and other compounds in bone broth promote healthier skin, hair, and nails. Collagen is widely known for its benefits in skin health and in slowing down skin ageing.
6. Supports weight loss
Bone broth is low in calories and high in protein, which can make you feel more satiated and aid in weight management. It also provides you with all the nutrients you need to stay fit.
7. Improves sleep
The amino acid glycine found in bone broth can improve sleep quality and promote a more restful night. It is also soothing and warm to the body.
8. Strengthens bones
The minerals found in bone broth, such as calcium and magnesium, contribute to optimal bone health. This is why bone broth is highly encouraged for children.
9. Supports detoxification
Bone broth contains glycine and glutathione. These compounds are extremely helpful in aiding the body in detoxifying harmful substances.
10. Anti-ageing effects
The high levels of collagen and antioxidants in bone broth can help reduce the signs of ageing and promote overall vitality.
These benefits are manifested in the body as the nutrients are absorbed during digestion and utilised for various bodily functions. For example, collagen and gelatine promote skin health as they are incorporated into the skin's structure, while amino acids like glycine and glutathione aid in various metabolic processes to support overall health.
To boost overall health, bone broth can be consumed as a standalone beverage, used as a base for soups and stews, or incorporated into various recipes to enhance the nutritional content. However, it is important to note that bone broth should be made using high-quality, organic, and pasture-raised bones to ensure maximum health benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
