10 Downsides Of A Plant-Based Diet

Here we discuss some common downsides of following a plant-based diet and tips to overcome them.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 13, 2024 12:39 IST
3-Min Read
Start by gradually incorporating plant-based meals into your diet rather than making abrupt changes

A plant-based diet, also known as a vegan or vegetarian diet, consists of primarily consuming foods derived from plant sources such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, and seeds. It excludes meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, eggs, and other animal-derived ingredients. Many individuals choose this diet for ethical, environmental, or health reasons.

In terms of health, a well-planned plant-based diet can provide various health benefits such as reduced risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, and improved digestion. It can also be high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals while being low in saturated fats and cholesterol. However, there may be disadvantages or challenges for some people following a plant-based diet. Read on as we discuss some common downsides of following a plant-based diet and tips to overcome them.



10 Downsides of following a plant-based diet:



1. Nutrient deficiencies

If the diet is not properly planned, it can lack certain nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, zinc, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and complete proteins.

2. Protein intake

Plant-based proteins may not be as complete as animal proteins, so ensuring adequate protein intake is important.

3. Digestive issues

High fibre intake from plant-based foods can lead to bloating, gas, and other digestive discomfort initially.

4. Food restrictions

Following a plant-based diet can limit food choices, making it challenging to find suitable options, especially when dining out.

5. Social situations

It can be challenging to adhere to a plant-based diet in social settings or when eating with non-vegan/vegetarian friends or family.

6. Meal planning

Proper meal planning and preparation may be required to ensure a balanced and diverse diet.

7. Availability and cost

Plant-based substitutes or specialty products might not be widely available and can sometimes be more expensive.

8. Taste preferences

Not everyone enjoys the taste or texture of plant-based alternatives.

9. Potential for inadequate calorie intake

Plant-based foods can be filling yet less calorie-dense, so individuals may need to consume larger quantities to meet their energy requirements.

10. Emotional challenges

Some people may find it emotionally challenging to give up animal-based foods due to personal preferences or cultural factors.

To overcome these disadvantages, consider the following suggestions:

  • Learn about nutrition requirements and ensure a well-balanced diet with adequate nutrient intake.
  • If necessary, consider taking supplements for nutrients that may be lacking in a plant-based diet, such as vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids.
  • Include a variety of plant-based protein sources like legumes, tofu, tempeh, quinoa, and hemp seeds to ensure adequate protein intake.
  • Start by gradually incorporating more plant-based meals into your diet rather than making abrupt changes.
  • Embrace the opportunity to explore new flavours, cooking techniques, and plant-based recipes to enhance your culinary experience.
  • Connect with other individuals following a plant-based diet through social media, online forums, or local vegan/vegetarian groups for support and recipe ideas.

While there may be disadvantages or challenges initially, adopting a well-planned plant-based diet can be both healthy and sustainable for many individuals. Consult with a registered dietitian or nutritionist to ensure you are meeting your nutritional needs and to address any concerns.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

