10 Calcium-Rich Foods You Should Add To Your Diet If You Are 30+
Calcium is one of the most important nutrients our bodies heavily rely on. Calcium, as you may know, helps maintain the health of our bones and joints. As we age, the health of our bones and joints also starts to diminish.
In today's busy lives, it can be hard to care for your bones and lower their deterioration. This may be especially hard for people in their 30s. In this article, we list the best calcium-rich foods for people in their 30s should add to their diet.
Best calcium-rich foods for people that are 30+:
1. Milk
Among the best calcium-rich foods is milk, thus cutting it out of the diet could lead to insufficient calcium intake. Milk not only gives you calcium but also a few other important minerals and vitamins. The greatest option is fat-free milk because you get less calcium from it when the fat content of the milk is higher. 306 mg of calcium can be found in one cup of skim milk.
2. Broccoli
Today's diets often include broccoli. Broccoli contains important nutrients like calcium, vitamins, and minerals. It can also be consumed in a variety of other ways. Try not to overcook the same, though, since it could result in vitamin loss. It can be consumed by coming in juices, soups, toppings, salads, and so on.
3. Yogurt
Yogurt is a traditional food that dates back to 2,000 B.C. Because of the method used to make it, yogurt actually has a higher calcium content than the milk it is derived from. A single 8-ounce serving of low-fat yogurt supplies all 42 percent of the calcium you require each day.
4. Nuts & seeds
Good sources of calcium include chia seeds, sesame seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, peanuts, and sesame seeds. These calcium-rich seeds are simple to incorporate into a diet. You can sample the pear juice and pineapple chia seeds. Pineapple's vitamin C aids in the process of calcium nutrients being absorbed.
5. Cheese
Dairy products like cheese are rich in calcium and protein. The majority of cheeses are unhealthy for you since they are high in fat or salt. Therefore, before consuming cheese, you should carefully verify the amount of fat and salt. Hard cheeses with less fat should be your preference. Quark and cottage cheese are lower in fat but still give you a good quantity of calcium.
6. Tofu
With high calcium content, tofu is a fantastic source of this mineral. While 1/2 cup of firm tofu has 80 mg of calcium, the same amount of ordinary tofu has 135 mg, which is healthier for you. However, tofu that has been treated with calcium sulphate is more calcium-rich. Therefore, a serving of 1/2 cup of firm tofu fortified with calcium can provide you 204 mg of calcium whereas a dish of 1/2 cup of soft tofu fortified with calcium sulphate can give you 138 mg of calcium.
7. Oranges
This food might be a little surprising but oranges are a great addition to your diet if you want to maintain good health of your bones. Oranges are a good source of vitamin C, which is good for the teeth and bones. They also contain a lot of calcium. Oranges are a fruit high in calcium that also includes fat-soluble vitamins that help your body absorb calcium. Oranges in their entirety also contain a lot of fibre. Orange segments provide roughly 4 milligrams of fibre per cup.
8. Beans
In addition to being a strong source of protein, beans also contain a significant amount of calcium. Good sources of this mineral are soybeans, white beans, lima beans, navy beans, cowpeas, baked beans, etc. Cooked cow peas, cooked green or mature soybeans, and canned white beans have the greatest calcium contents of all the different types of beans. These beans provide 88 to 130 milligrams of calcium per 1/2 cup.
Sunlight is the finest source of vitamin D. The correct absorption of calcium requires modest sun exposure for those in their 30s as well. Everything is healthy if done in moderation, according to a common saying. Skin cancer may develop if you receive too much sunshine. Instead of ingesting and excreting calcium, it is more crucial to maintain it in the body. Exercise is essential for building stronger bones. By integrating exercise into your routine, the body retains calcium.
Add these healthy and calcium-rich foods to your diet to ensure your bones stay clear of chronic diseases it may be prone to later in your life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
