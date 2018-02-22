10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Kalonji (Nigella Seeds)
Traditionally kalonji was used as a natural remedy for diarrhea and bronchitis. But with the progression of science over these years, many other health boons of kalonji have come into the picture.
Kalonji has much more to it than flavour and frangrace
Here we enlist 10 such amazing health benefits of kalonji you may have never heard of.
1. Fights acne
Tired of using creams and expensive medication for acne? Try using kalonji oil with some sweet lime juice. Just add half a teaspoon of kalonji oil to a cup of sweet lime juice and apply it on your face. Do this twice a day and watch acne disappear in no time. You could also heal cracked heels with kalonji oil.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Preventing hair loss
The oil of black cumin seeds is known for preventing hair loss and stimulating hair growth. It provides your hair with the moisture they need. Primarily it works by strengthening the roots of your hair, hence improving the overall quality. Just warm some kalonji oil and massage it thoroughly on your roots. Leave it on for an hour and wash it off. Repeat this twice or thrice a week as you need.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Boosting memory
Weak memory and forgetfulness are common amongst the elderly. But this problem can also be treated with the help of kalonji seeds. This little spice is known to boost memory power, concentration, and alertness in the elderly. Prepare a drink using these seeds. Just boil some mint leaves in water and add half a teaspoon of kalonji oil to it. Drink this solution twice a day to reap its benefits. You can also prepare a mixture of crushed kalonji seeds, honey, and kalonji oil and consume it regularly to get the same benefits.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Asthma
Asthma and cough have become a common problem now, thanks to the rising pollution levels. Running off to the hills or spending a bomb on medicines is certainly not the solution here. So what you can do instead is try some home remedies for relief. Kalonji is one such powerful remedy. Just mix a teaspoon of honey with a teaspoon of kalonji oil in some warm water and drink it every day before breakfast and after dinner. When you are on this treatment, refrain from cold foods and drinks for a period of 40 days.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Heart health
One of the best home remedies for better heart health is nigella seeds. The easiest way to use kalonji for better heart health is combining it with some goat milk. Just add half a teaspoon of kalonji oil to a cup of goat milk and drink it twice a day for 10 days. After 10 days, drink this solution once a day. During this treatment avoid all fatty and oily foods.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Controlling blood pressure
Hypertension or high blood pressure does not show any outward symptoms but can increase your risk of stroke or heart attack. Some simple home remedies can help you control blood pressure in a better way. Kalonji is one such powerful home remedy. It is well known for its benefits for hypertension. Half a teaspoon of kalonji oil in any of your favorite hot beverages can help you control blood pressure.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Stronger teeth
And not just for your teeth, kalonji benefits your overall oral health. From bleeding gums to premature shedding or teeth, kalonji can help in treating them all. For improved oral health, just mix half a teaspoon of kalonji oil with a cup of curd and apply it on your gums and teeth twice a day. If you are dealing with a toothache and swollen gums, prepare a mouthwash of kalonji oil and vinegar and rinse your mouth with it.
Photo Credit: iStock
8. Weight loss
Kalonji can help in speeding up your body metabolism and promote faster weight loss. Just mix half a teaspoon of kalonji oil with two teaspoons of honey and add it to lukewarm water. Drink this solution three times a day for quick and effective weight loss.
Photo Credit: iStock
9. Piles and constipation
Constipation and piles are the most common digestive disorders in today's world, and that too in all age groups. But a tried and tested home remedy for these problems is kalonji. For treating piles, apply a mixture kalonji oil and vinegar on the affected area for a few minutes till it cools off. For constipation, you can consume kalonji oil orally with a cup of black tea.
Photo Credit: iStock
10. Liver problems and jaundice
Jaundice can be deadly if not treated the right, professional way. However, you can speed up the recovery with the help of this home remedy. Kalonji oil coupled with the professional treatments for liver problems and jaundice can do the trick for you. Soak a few ajwain seeds overnight. Strain it in the morning and add half a teaspoon of kalonji oil to it. Drink this solution once a day to get quick relief from liver problems and jaundice.
Photo Credit: iStock
Isn't this too much of a spice as little as this? Turns out, it's not!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.