Working Night Shifts Raises Risk Of Obesity: Study
Overnights shifts could be bad for your health and well-being, claims a recent study. In the study, it was found that doing overnight shifts can raise your risk of getting obese by as much as 29 per cent as compared to those working during day-time.
Obesity may cause diabetes and heart disease.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Night shift workers at 29% higher risk of obesity than day workers.
- Long-term night-shift workers more prone than rotational-shift workers.
- Obesity may lead to diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, and even cancer.
Apart from this, it was found that the risk of developing abdominal obesity was higher in night-shift workers than other types of obesity.
Also, the research establishes that those working in night-shifts on a permanent or long-term basis are more prone to developing obesity than ones working in rotational shifts.
According to the researchers, small changes and modifications in the work regime so as to avoid working for prolonged hours in night might help reduce the risk.
The findings were concluded from 28 published studies.
Senior study author Dr Lap Ah Tse said that globally, nearly 0.7 billion workers are indulged in a shift jobs.
Obesity is a dangerous medical condition, as it is a potential root-cause of a lot of dreadful diseases like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and even cancer.
The research appears in Obesity Reviews journal.
(With inputs form ANI)