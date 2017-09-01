Woman Gives Birth In The Car With Baby Born In Amniotic Sac
She woke her fiance to drive her there after what she thought were false labor pains turned into the real thing.
The baby was still in its amniotic sac at the time of birth.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The baby was still in its amniotic sac at the time of birth
- Raelin Scurry posted an Instagram photo of the newborn
- She gave birth to the boy still in the water-filled sac
Scurry, who works in medical research, knew the baby would be safe in the sac. But she worried when she didn't see him moving.
"At first he was very still, and I went to his face like this through the sac," Scurry told KDKA, indicating she touched the sac with her finger. "And he pulled his hands and his feet up and covered his face in the sac. And I was like, 'He's OK.'"
Doctors broke the sac when Scurry arrived at the hospital, and the baby started crying immediately, she said. The boy was born 11 weeks early after 29 weeks' gestation. He was placed on oxygen and is doing well.
His parents named him Ean Jamal Vanstory Jr., after his father. They call him E.J.