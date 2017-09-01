ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Woman Gives Birth In The Car With Baby Born In Amniotic Sac

Woman Gives Birth In The Car With Baby Born In Amniotic Sac

She woke her fiance to drive her there after what she thought were false labor pains turned into the real thing.
  By: Associated Press | Updated: Sep 1, 2017 03:10 IST
2-Min Read
Woman Gives Birth In The Car With Baby Born In Amniotic Sac

The baby was still in its amniotic sac at the time of birth.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The baby was still in its amniotic sac at the time of birth
  2. Raelin Scurry posted an Instagram photo of the newborn
  3. She gave birth to the boy still in the water-filled sac
A Pittsburgh woman gave birth to her premature son in a vehicle on the way to the hospital - with the baby still in its amniotic sac. Raelin Scurry posted an Instagram photo of the newborn taken on the way to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC on Aug. 5. She woke her fiance to drive her there after what she thought were false labor pains turned into the real thing. "I was just thinking we need to get to the hospital right now," the fiance and the baby's father, Ean Vanstory, told KDKA-TV. "And I was just driving around people and running lights."Scurry called 911, but before help could arrive she gave birth to the boy still in the water-filled sac. The protective sac generally bursts in the earlier stages of labor, commonly referred to as a pregnant woman's "water breaking." Babies birthed in intact amniotic sacs are rare.

Scurry, who works in medical research, knew the baby would be safe in the sac. But she worried when she didn't see him moving.

"At first he was very still, and I went to his face like this through the sac," Scurry told KDKA, indicating she touched the sac with her finger. "And he pulled his hands and his feet up and covered his face in the sac. And I was like, 'He's OK.'"

Doctors broke the sac when Scurry arrived at the hospital, and the baby started crying immediately, she said. The boy was born 11 weeks early after 29 weeks' gestation. He was placed on oxygen and is doing well.

His parents named him Ean Jamal Vanstory Jr., after his father. They call him E.J.


 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------