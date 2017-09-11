Warangal ACP Dies Of Swine Flu, State Toll Reaches 18
The ACP was admitted to the hospital with respiratory failure and multi-organ complications arising due to swine flu on September 6.
The ACP's demise is the first death to be reported from the two districts.
Deputy assistant commissioner of police of Wardhannapet division in Warangal, Durgaiah Yadav, aged 47, died of swine flu at a private hospital on Sunday. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals on September 6 in a critical condition and was put on ventilator, reports The New Indian Express. Sources informed that Durgaiah was born at Kothagudem and studied in Nalgonda. He took charge as sub-inspector in 1992 and served in Mogullapalli, Regonda, Shyampet. After being promoted as inspector in 2008, he worked in the intelligence and vigilance wings. He was later promoted as deputy superintendent of police and posted as ACP, Wardhannapet.
Being an air borne infection, swine flu can spread rapidly. Health officials administered prophylactic medicines to the members of Durgaiah's family and his gunman. The ACP was admitted to the hospital with respiratory failure and multi-organ complications arising due to swine flu on September 6. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 10.30 am on Sunday, reports The Times of India. Sources have informed that between January 1 and September 6, 20 swine flu cases were detected in Warangal Urban and six in Warangal Rural. The ACP's demise is the first death to be reported from the two districts. In all of Telangana, 1,724 cases have been reported this year.
What is Swine Flu?
Swine flu, also known as the H1N1 virus, is a relatively new strain of an influenza virus that causes symptoms similar to the regular flu. It originated in pigs, but is spread primarily from person to person. Swine flu made headlines in 2009 when it was first discovered in humans and became a pandemic. Pandemics are contagious diseases affecting people throughout the world or on multiple continents at the same time.
Like other strains of the flu, H1N1 is highly contagious, allowing it to spread quickly from person to person. A simple sneeze can cause thousands of germs to spread through the air. The virus can linger on tables and surface areas like door knobs, waiting to be picked up.
Symptoms
If you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms, consult your doctor immediately.
Swine flu can be detected with the help of blood samples and nasal and saliva swabs.
Symptoms which may be similar to a seasonal flu but can indicate swine flu are as follows:
- Fever and chills
- Pain in the bones and joints
- Diarrhea, Nausea and vomiting
- Cough and runny or stuffy nose