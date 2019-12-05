ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Vaping Leaves E-Cigarette User With Rare Lung Scarring: Study

Vaping Leaves E-Cigarette User With Rare Lung Scarring: Study

Not just smoking cigarettes, vaping is also dangerous for your lungs and overall health. An e-cigarette user has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung scarring typically found in metal workers, says a new study.
  By: IANS  Updated: Dec 5, 2019 08:24 IST
3-Min Read
Vaping Leaves E-Cigarette User With Rare Lung Scarring: Study

Vaping is also dangerous for your lungs and overall health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Young adults are more attracted towards vaping
  2. Vaping is also harmful for lungs like smoking
  3. You must stop your teenager from using e-cigarette

An e-cigarette user has been diagnosed with a rare form of lung scarring typically found in metal workers, says a new study. Doctors diagnosed the patient with hard-metal pneumoconiosis, a rare form of lung disease that causes irreparable damage, persistent coughing and breathing issues. It is typically diagnosed in people who work with 'hard metals', such as cobalt or tungsten, in jobs like tool sharpening, diamond polishing or making dental prosthetics.

According to the study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, this is the first known case where the disease has been linked to vaping.

"Hard-metal pneumoconiosis is diagnosed by looking at a sample of patient's lung tissue under the microscope. It has a distinctive and unusual appearance that is not observed in other diseases. When we diagnose it, we are looking for occupational exposure to metal dust or vapour, usually cobalt, as a cause," said study researcher Kirk Jones from University of California in the US.


RELATED STORIES

E-Cigarettes More Harmful To Heart Than Tobacco: Study; Know Tips To Quit E-Cigarettes

There are many health issues associated with the use of e-cigarettes. Researchers have found that electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes might be just as harmful to the heart, than traditional cigarettes. Know some tips to quit e-cigarettes.

Flavour In E-Vapour Attracts Smokers, Says Study

Flavours in e-vapours have made an impact on smokers, they have switched from smoking to vaping. Results have shown that non-tobacco flavours are increasingly preferred than tobacco flavours by adult vapers who have completely switched from cigarettes.

"This patient did not have any known exposure to hard metal, so we identified the use of an e-cigarette as a possible cause," Jones said.

cqujs318

Quit vaping to avoid kind of lung disease
Photo Credit: iStock

Hard-metal pneumoconiosis causes damaged lung cells to engulf other cells and form 'giant' cells that can be seen clearly under a microscope.

It can result in permanent scarring in patients' lungs with symptoms such as breathing difficulties and chronic coughing.

This scarring cannot be cured, although some patients may have mild improvement if the exposure to hard-metal dust stops and they are treated with steroids.

When researchers tested the patient's e-cigarette, a personal vaping device used with cannabis, they found cobalt in the vapour it released, as well as other toxic metals - nickel, aluminium, manganese, lead and chromium.

Previous research has also found these metals in vapour from other e-cigarettes and researchers say they believe the metals are coming from the heating coils found in vaping devices, rather than from any particular type of re-fill.

"Exposure to cobalt dust is extremely rare outside of a few specific industries. This is the first known case of a metal-induced toxicity in the lung that has followed from vaping and it has resulted in long-term, probably permanent, scarring of the patient's lungs," said Indian-origin reasearcher and study co-author Rupal Shah from the University of California.

"We think that only a rare subset of people exposed to cobalt will have this reaction, but the problem is that the inflammation caused by hard metal would not be apparent to people using e-cigarettes until the scarring has become irreversible, as it did with this patient," Shah added.

"E-cigarettes are harmful, they cause nicotine addiction and can never substitute for evidence-based smoking cessation tools," said Jorgen Vestbo, Professor at University of Manchester in UK.

"The medical profession as well as the public should be concerned about a new wave of lung diseases caused by a product which is heavily promoted by the tobacco industry," Vestbo said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home
Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents Beware! Social Media Use Linked To Eating Disorder In Children, Says Study

Vaping Leaves E-Cigarette User With Rare Lung Scarring: Study

Kids' Screen Time Increasing At An Alarming Rate, Says Study; Know Some Tricks To Limit Your Child's Screen Time

Obesity And Smoking May Harm Your Bones, Says Study

Soups Can Save You From Malaria, Says Study; Know Other Diet Tips To Fight Malaria

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases