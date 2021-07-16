ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Ultra-Processed Food Linked To Higher Risk Of IBD: Study

Ultra-Processed Food Linked To Higher Risk Of IBD: Study

Too much consumption of ultra-processed food is associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as per recent study.
  By: ANI  Updated: Jul 16, 2021 10:44 IST
3-Min Read
Ultra-Processed Food Linked To Higher Risk Of IBD: Study

IBD describe disorders that involve chronic inflammation in digestive tract

A higher intake of ultra-processed food is associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a new study found.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The BMJ'.

Ultra-processed foods include packaged baked goods and snacks, fizzy drinks, sugary cereals, ready meals containing food additives, and reconstituted meat and fish products - often containing high levels of added sugar, fat and salt, but lacking in vitamins and fibre.


RELATED STORIES
related

Processed Foods: 6 Alarming Ways Consuming Processed Foods Can Harm You

Processed food: Due to a little bit of health consciousness, the world is moving towards the organic, raw and fresh foods. You must shun processed foods now, because they are harming you in more ways than one.

related

Vegan Fasting Diet Can Help Reduce Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Researchers proved that changing the diet to a fasting-mimicking diet where the mice were only fed plant-based foods over a period of several days to trick the body into entering a period of fasting which in turn changed the gut microbiota that reduced the IBD pathology.

IBD is more common in industrialised nations and it is thought that dietary factors might play a role, but data linking ultra-processed food intake with IBD are limited.

To explore this further, an international team of researchers drew on detailed dietary information from 116,087 adults aged 35-70 years living in 21 low, middle, and high-income countries who were taking part in the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study.

PURE is examining the impact of societal influences on chronic diseases in different countries around the world.

Participants were enrolled in the study between 2003 and 2016 and were assessed at least every three years. Over an average follow-up of 9.7 years, new diagnoses of IBD, including Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, were recorded.

During this time, 467 participants developed IBD (90 with Crohn's disease and 377 with ulcerative colitis).

After taking account of other potentially influential factors, the researchers found that a higher intake of ultra-processed food was associated with a higher risk of IBD.

For example, compared with less than one serving of ultra-processed food per day, they found an 82 per cent increased risk of IBD among those who consumed five or more servings per day, and a 67 per cent increased risk for 1-4 servings per day.

Different subgroups of ultra-processed food, including soft drinks, refined sweetened foods, salty snacks, and processed meat, each was associated with higher risks of IBD.

In contrast, intakes of white meat, red meat, dairy, starch, and fruit, vegetables, and legumes (such as peas, beans and lentils) were not associated with IBD.

Results were consistent for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and were similar after further analysis to test the risk of developing IBD based on age and region, suggesting that the findings are robust.

This is an observational study so can't establish causality. What's more, results relied on self-reported diagnoses and did not account for dietary changes over time. And the researchers cannot rule out the possibility that other unmeasured (confounding) factors may have affected their results.

Nevertheless, they said their findings "support the hypothesis that intake of ultra-processed foods could be an environmental factor that increases the risk of IBD."

As white meat, unprocessed red meat, dairy, starch, and fruit, vegetables, and legumes were not found to be associated with the development of IBD, this study suggests that it might not be the food itself that confers this risk but rather the way the food is processed or ultra-processed, they explained.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"Further studies are needed to identify specific potential contributory factors among processed foods that might be responsible for the observed associations in our study," they concluded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Shrink Large Pores At Home With These Expert Recommended Remedies
Skincare Tips: Shrink Large Pores At Home With These Expert Recommended Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases