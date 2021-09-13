ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Type-2 Diabetes Can Be Controlled Through Diet: Study

Type-2 Diabetes Can Be Controlled Through Diet: Study

According to the study type 2 diabetes can effectively controlled through diet. Making changes in diet and lifestyle can help control blood sugar levels.
  By: ANI  Updated: Sep 13, 2021 06:29 IST
2-Min Read
Type-2 Diabetes Can Be Controlled Through Diet: Study

If you are suffering from diabetes, eat a well-balanced diet

During a recent study, a research team found that people with Type 2 diabetes can effectively control it through diet and pharmacists are well-positioned to supervise the transition.

The research from the University of British Columbia and England's Teesside University, published in Nature Communications, was part of a 12-week study involving a specialized diet that was managed by local pharmacists.

Study participants, all living with Type 2 diabetes, were given a meal plan of low calorie, low carbohydrate, higher protein foods and they checked in regularly with their pharmacist who could monitor their medications.


RELATED STORIES
related

Suffering From Diabetes? Here's Why It Is Crucial To Take Extra Care Of Your Heart

Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease and other complications. Read here to know why it is crucial to safeguard your heart healthy and how.

related

Study Finds Some Diabetic Drugs Can Reduce Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

A new study published in the American Academy of Neurology has found that people taking certain drugs to lower blood sugar for type 2 diabetes had less amyloid in the brain, a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease.

"Type 2 diabetes can be treated, and sometimes reversed, with dietary interventions," said study co-author Dr Jonathan Little.

"However, we needed a strategy to help people implement these interventions while keeping an eye on their medication changes," added Dr Jonathan.

Pharmacists are generally more accessible than a family doctor, says Little, noting that people with Type 2 diabetes often make more visits a year to their pharmacist than their doctor. This is especially true in rural areas.

"Community pharmacists have expertise in medication management and can serve an important role in overall diabetes care," said Dr Jonathan, an associate professor in UBC Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

"When Type 2 diabetes patients follow a very low-carbohydrate or low-calorie diet, there is a need to reduce or eliminate glucose-lowering medications. Community pharmacists are ideally positioned to safely and effectively deliver interventions targeted at reducing diabetes medications while promoting Type 2 diabetes remission," added Dr Jonathan.

Half of the participants in the study followed the low-calorie, low-carbohydrate, higher-protein diet, checking regularly with their pharmacist. After 12 weeks, more than one-third of participants with Type 2 diabetes were off all diabetes medications, versus none in the control group. Dr Little also says the first group also noted substantial improvements to their glucose control, average body weight, systolic blood pressure and overall health.

Co-investigator Dr Alan Batterham, professor in the School of Health and Life Sciences at Teesside University, at Teesside University, says the key was a targeted nutritional approach, supervised by a community pharmacist who can monitor prescribed medications.

"The intervention was effective in reducing the need for glucose-lowering medications for many in our study," said Dr Batterham.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"This indicates that community pharmacists are a viable and innovative option for implementing short-term nutritional interventions for people with Type 2 diabetes, particularly when medication management is a safety concern," concluded Dr Batterham.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face
Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases