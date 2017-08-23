Three Infants Die At A Hospital In Kolar District
Three infants died on Monday in the government-run Sri Narasimharaja hospital in the Kolar district. This created panic amongst the parents children admitted in various other hospitals of the same district.
3 infants died in narasimharaja hospital
HIGHLIGHTS
- Three infants died on Monday in Sri Narasimharaja hospital in Kolar
- CM Siddaramaiah demanded a detailed report from the health authorities
- Prima facie there was no negligence on the part of doctors and staff
Srinivasapura: Three infants died on Monday in the government-run Sri Narasimharaja hospital in the Kolar district. This created panic amongst the parents children admitted in various other hospitals of the same district. Srinivasapura is the constituency of our health minister KR Ramesh Kumar. CM Siddaramaiah demanded a detailed report from the health authorities to explain the 33 deaths of infants in the past 75 days. The authorities have been given 3 days to prepare and submit the report. The deputy commissioner of Kolar, KV Trilok Chandra, arrived at the hospital and spoke to the authorities as news of the death of new-born babies spread like wildfire.
Turns out that death of the three babies were caused because the first baby was born with congenital abnormality in the brain and a low birth-weight, second was under-weight and suffered respiratory distress and the third one had not developed certain organs. Therefore, the hospital was not responsible for the deaths. But 33 other cases in the past couple of months had to be investigated.
"We have sufficient staff, including four paediatricians, and there is no dearth of medicines and equipment. Children born with congenital anomalies and low birthweight run the risk of mortality. Without inquiry, these cannot be attributed to negligence," says an official from the health department.
With the situation in view, the deputy commissioner arrived at the SRN hospital and inspected for equipment and staff. He said, "Prima facie there was no negligence on the part of doctors and staff. However, a committee has been formed and directed to submit a report about the deaths of the new-born babies,"
"Thanks to the advanced facilities at the Srinivasapura hospital, more expectant mothers are getting admitted for delivery, compared to 150 women getting admitted on an average every month previously, around 450 women are getting admitted now."
The officer reported that the infant mortality rate is 62 per 1000 new-borns, at Narasimharaja hospital it is 8 per 1000 infants.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)