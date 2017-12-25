This German Man Drinks 20 Litres Of Water A Day To Survive!
The man suffers from a rare condition called diabetes insipidus.
This man fails to sleep for over two hours because he needs to rehydrate very often
HIGHLIGHTS
- German man drinks as many as 20 litres of water in a day to survive
- He suffers from a rare health condition called diabetes insipidus
- Wubbenhorst is at a risk of dying from a condition called hyponatremia
'Excess of everything is bad.' Humans need water for survival. Excess water adds on to your body as water weight but, people with some rare health conditions do not feel this way. Instead, not drinking enough water makes their conditions worse than the worst nightmare. To prevent any such conditions from taking place, 36-year old Marc Wubbenhorst, a German architect drinks as many as 20 litres of water in a day just to stay alive! The man fails to sleep for more than two hours. He suffers from a rare health condition called diabetes insipidus wherein he feels excessive thirst due to frequent urination.
Wubbenhorst urinates soon after drinking water because his body cannot hold so much water. Moreover, he fails to sleep for longer hours because he needs to rehydrate his body very frequently without which he would not be able to survive. He cannot live without water for over an hour. Without enough water in his body, he faces problems in concentrating and soon gets a fever and loss of orientation.
Sadly, where frequent hydration is the key to his survival, it is also fatal for him. Drinking a good amount of water everyday keeps you healthy, but drinking too much of it fills the brain with water which has proved to be fatal in a few cases.
Wubbenhorst wishes to increase awareness about this condition because of his meetings with doctors who were also not quite acquainted with this rare form of diabetes.
Wubbenhorst is also at a risk of dying from a condition called hyponatremia which refers to water intoxication which happens as a result of drinking excess water. This decreases the sodium levels in blood which is fatal for a person. This happened in 2007 when a Californian woman, mother to three kids, died after drinking 6 litres of water in an hour to win a competition.
