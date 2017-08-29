Telangana CM Offers 25 Lakh For An 11-Month-Old Baby's Liver Transplant
According to a CMO release, 11 month-old Devasani Sriman, son of Hanuman Das from Gajwel town, has been ailing since his birth and his parents are worried because they have no money to get the transplant done. Read the full report here.
Doctors have stated that a liver transplant is the only solution to rescue him.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A cheque of Rs 25 Lakh was handed over to Srirams parents
- 11 month-old Devasani Sriman has been suffering from liver ailments
- Mr Rao released the money from the CMs Relief Fund immediately
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has offered financial assistance of Rs 25 Lakh to an 11-month old baby who is unwell since birth and is suffering from liver ailments. Doctors have stated that a liver transplant is the only solution to rescue him. According to a CMO release, 11 month-old Devasani Sriman, son of Hanuman Das from Gajwel town, has been ailing since his birth and his parents are worried because they have no money to get the transplant done. CM offered the amount on humanitarian grounds to help the child and his parents.
Sources have informed that the CM directed Siddipet collector Venkatram Reddy to take steps for Sriman's treatment.The collector responded back saying that the doctors had stated the bill would be Rs 25 lakh. Responding to this, Mr Rao released the money from the CM's Relief Fund immediately to aid the ailing child from Gajwel.
A cheque of Rs 25 Lakh was handed over to Sriram's parents at a corporate hospital where Sriman is undergoing the treatment.
While there are many medicinal supplements which can improve your liver's health, there are many easy and natural ways to keep your liver fine and healthy.
1. Opt for good fats
Eating food containing omega-3 fatty acids can keep your liver fine and healthy. The omega-3 acid lowers down bad cholesterol in your body and will keep you away from dreadful diseases. Healthy seeds, cumin, soy milk, nuts are among the many food items which contain high amount of good fats.
2. Load Your plates with Vitamin D and E
Green leaves and eggs are a rich source of vitamin D and E which not only eases off your liver's function but also keeps you safe from indigestion problems and unregulated bowel movements.
3. Cut short on unhealthy carbs
Unhealthy carbs come with excessive intake of desserts containing high amount of sugar and harmful preservatives. Sticking to rice, corn, potatoes and grains improve your liver's health.
4. Quit Alcohol
Alcohol reduces your body's metabolism and interferes with your digestion process. The bile producing strength of your liver gets trampled down if you don't keep a check on your everyday alcohol intake. Thus, quit alcohol and stay fit and healthy.
5. Exercise Regularly
Exercising on regular basis not only tucks in your bulges but also keeps your liver superfine and healthy. Jogging or aerobic exercises for 30 minutes every day works amazingly on your liver's health.
6. Add some cumin to your everyday diet
Cumin seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and many more vital nutrients. These can be easily added to your everyday diet which not just improves your liver but also spice-up your food.