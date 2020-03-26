ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

According to researchers regular hot tub bathing is linked to a lower risk of mortality from heart disease and stroke.
  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 26, 2020 09:43 IST
2-Min Read
Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Taking hot bath everyday is good for your heart health

If you want to live longer, read on. Researchers have found that regular hot tub bathing is linked to a lower risk of mortality from heart disease and stroke.

According to the study, published in the journal Heart, the higher the dose, the better it seems to be for cardiovascular health, with a daily hot bath seemingly more protective than a once or twice weekly one.

"We found that frequent tub bathing was significantly associated with a lower risk of hypertension, suggesting that a beneficial effect of tub bathing on risk of [cardiovascular disease] may in part be due to a reduced risk of developing hypertension," said the study researchers in Japan.


RELATED STORIES
related

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

Tofu health benefits: If you want a healthy heart, eat tofu daily as eating food that contain higher amounts of isoflavones is linked to a moderately lower risk of heart disease

related

Exercise For Heart Health: Walking, Cycling To Work May Be Good For Your Heart, Says Study

Exercises to boost heart health: Walking and cycling to work is associated with fewer heart attacks in adults, say researchers. Adding exercise to your routine can help you boost heart health.

Having a bath is associated with good sleep quality and better self-rated health, but it's not clear what its long term impact might be on cardiovascular disease risk, including heart attack, sudden cardiac death and stroke.

To explore this, the researchers drew on participants in The Japan Public Health Centre-based Study Cohort 1, a population-based tracking study of more than 61,000 middle-aged adults (45 to 59 years).

At the start of the study in 1990, some 43,000 participants completed a detailed questionnaire on their bathing habits and potentially influential factors: lifestyle, to include exercise, diet, alcohol intake, weight (BMI); average sleep duration; and medical history and current medicines use.

Each participant was monitored until death or completion of the study at the end of December 2009, whichever came first, with the final analysis based on 30,076 people.

During the monitoring period, 2097 cases of cardiovascular disease occurred: 275 heart attacks; 53 sudden cardiac deaths; and 1769 strokes.

After taking account of potentially influential factors, analysis of the data showed that compared with a once or twice weekly bath or no bath at all, a daily hot bath was associated with a 28 per cent lower overall risk of cardiovascular disease, and a 26 per cent lower overall risk of stroke.

The frequency of tub bathing wasn't associated with a heightened risk of sudden cardiac death, or with a particular type of stroke, called subarachnoid haemorrhage (bleed into the space surrounding the brain), the researchers said.

Further analysis of preferred water temperature indicated 26 per cent lower and 35 per cent lower risks of overall cardiovascular disease for warm and hot water, respectively.

But no significant associations emerged for overall stroke risk and water temperature.

After excluding those participants who developed the cardiovascular disease within five or 10 years of the start of the study, the associations found weren't quite as strong, but nevertheless still remained statistically significant.

According to the researchers, this is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause, added to which changes in bathing frequency weren't tracked during the monitoring period.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Skincare: These 5 Lesser-Known Kitchen Ingredients Can Help You Fight Different Skin Issues
Skincare: These 5 Lesser-Known Kitchen Ingredients Can Help You Fight Different Skin Issues

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

COVID-19 Virus Stays For 3 Days On Plastic, Stainless Steel

This Scientist Pioneered Handwashing Practice 173 Years Ago

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com