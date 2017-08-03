The Swine Flu Threat Grows
Swine flu cases in Vadora are steadily rising with ten people infected with H1N1 virus. The number of persons infected with swine flu virus now has reached to 114.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Swine flu cases in Vadora are steadily rising
- 73 swine flu patients within VMC limits.
- Not only swine flu but 17 dengue cases have been witnessed
This year, the viral disease has affected dozens of people in the neighboring state, Bengal. Swine flu cases in Vadora are steadily rising with ten people infected with H1N1 virus. The number of persons infected with swine flu virus now has reached to 114. Health authorities have issued a statewide alert against this life-threatening disease after the first case of swine flu was suspected this year.
There are 73 swine flu patients within VMC limits. 32 have been cured while three patients have died.14 blood samples were tested at SSG hospital, out of which ten patients including six from within the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMS) limits. One each belonged to Bharuch and Chhota Udepur districts and two from Vadodara rural were tested positive.
State IDSP officer Dr Ramesh Prasad said that surveillance officers in all the 24 districts were sent to survey the symptoms and measures to prevent them. "They have been directed to issue guidelines to private and government healthcare institutions across rural and urban centres. Hospitals and nursing homes must inform the IDSP officers about suspected swine flu cases without delay so that confirmation can be sought at the earliest."
Dr Sahir Pall east Singhbhum district surveillance officer said that the suspected swine flu patient was a woman and a resident of Gaur Basti in Mango. "She is admitted to the ICU and is on NIV (non-invasive ventilation) support owing to breathing distress. Her test report from Calcutta should reach us in two days, but we are already administering oseltamivir".
The doctor also said, woman was first admitted to a nursing home in Bistupur with high fever and breathlessness five days ago. She was referred to Kantilal Gandhi Memorial Medica Hospital on Monday when her condition deteriorated. The latter referred her to Tata Motors Hospital.
Dr R.K. Mishra of Medica said "The patient had low oxygen saturation (in blood) and we have only one ventilator in our intensive care unit. So, we referred her to Tata Motors Hospital. She has symptoms of flu. It is difficult to distinguish between swine flu and common influenza without throat swab tests."
Head of medical services at Tata Motors Hospital Dr M. Ali said that "Surveillance office staff have collected throat swab. We are closely monitoring her condition. Based on pathological and radiological tests, we are treating her for viral pneumonia and also giving her oseltamivir. The patient is also dengue positive," He also confirmed that the woman was on ventilation.
Not only swine flu but 17 samples of dengue cases within VMC limits have also been witnessed. Sama, Chhani, Pratapgunj and Tandalja areas have been registered with dengue cases. All the patients are males including an eight year old boy.
