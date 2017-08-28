Swine Flu Cases Rise In Maharashtra And Gujarat
The death toll in Gujarat has reached 280, and the number of reported cases has increased to 3,220 this week. According to health experts, the number of people suffering from swine flu will increase in the coming months. Here's the report.
Maximum swine flu cases are reported in Maharashtra and Gujarat
HIGHLIGHTS
- Delhi has recorded 1066 cases of swine flu
- In 2015, Maharashtra had 8,538 swine flu cases and 903 deaths
- Death toll in Gujarat has reached 280 so far
Swine flu is a strain of flu that normally occurs among pigs but has begun spreading among humans. It is termed as swine flu because the virus that first caused the disease had originated from pigs. It is a respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. The virus was originated in Mexico, and has infected thousands of people worldwide. Swine flu first affected millions of people in April 2009 and it was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Here are some facts you should know about swine flu:
Symptoms: Some common symptoms of swine flu are coughing, running nose and eyes, breathing difficulties, eye redness, sneezing, fatigue, headache, fever and depression. Also, people with a weak immune system are at a high risk of catching swine flu.
Eating pork: Many people believe that eating pork may be the reason of swine flu. Well, this is not true. Like other viruses it is contracted from another person through droplets of mucous or saliva that contains virus.
Common in pigs: It is a well known fact that swine flu influenza is common in pigs. But people who work or live around pigs are at a greater risk of swine flu.
Risk Factors: People with chronic illness like diabetes, asthma and heart diseases are at a greater risk. Also, pregnant women, children under the age of five and adults over age sixty five are at a higher risk.
Swine flu is contagious: It is an acute respiratory disease. It can spread from one person to another as it spreads through the medium of air.
Diagnose: A respiratory specimen would generally need to be collected within the first 4-5 days of illness. However, children may shed virus for ten days or longer.
Treatment: Tami flu is a recommended anti viral drug for the treatment of swine flu. It is advisable to take the medicine under the supervision of the doctor.
Prevention: The best way to prevent yourself from flu is washing hands regularly, eat nutritious food, avoid going to crowded places, stay away from infected people, wear mouth masks and don't spit in public as it transmits germs.
Vaccine: Swine flu vaccine is easily available and will help fight all types of influenza by causing antibodies to develop in the body that protects against all kinds of infections. It can be prevented with the yearly flu vaccine.
Home Remedies: Managing swine flu at home can be easy. Intake of water and other liquids like soups and juices will prevent dehydration. Plenty of rest will help your body focus on fighting infection.
