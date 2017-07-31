ASK OUR EXPERTS

Summit Held To Create Awareness On Heart Disease

Heart diseases are a global concern now days.In order to create the awareness among the people about the symptoms, precautions and treatment about heart failure a 'Heart Failure Summit 2017' was organized at a private hostel at Chandigarh on Sunday.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 31, 2017 12:36 IST
2-Min Read
Heart diseases in India

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Heart diseases are a global concern now days
  2. Factors like stress and diet determine the risk of heart disease
  3. 'Heart Failure Summit' was organized in Chandigarh
Earlier factors such as age and family history were responsible for heart diseases . In the past decades controllable factors like stress, diet and physical activity determine the risk of heart disease.In order to create the awareness among the people about the symptoms, precautions and treatment about heart failure a 'Heart Failure Summit 2017' was organized at a private hostel at Chandigarh on Sunday. 250 cardiologists participated in the event. Remarkable speakers from renowned institutions took part in the event which was aiming at generating awareness about the heart related ailments in the public and to help doctors manage the patients of heart disease easily.

Dr HK Bali, the chief patron of the Heart Foundation, said: "Heart failure is growing at an alarming rate in India and has almost attained epidemic proportions. The estimated heart failure burden in India ranges from 1.3 million to 4.6 million cases per annum. The need of the hour is to disseminate awareness to the general public. Diagnosis of disease at an early stage leads to better outcomes."

He continued by saying that "There are new modalities in the armamentarium of physicians to treat these patients. Artificial heart is becoming popular in India. Newer medicines are also available that prolong and improve the quality of life".

A panel discussion about the new class of drugs ARNI used for managing heart patients was also held during the conference. Everyone was actively participating in the discussion and curious about the new treatment options. The researchers were also clarifying their doubts about the drugs and their effects against the disease.



