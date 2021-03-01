ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Study Reveals Too Much Coffee Consumption Can Be Detrimental For Your Heart Health

Study Reveals Too Much Coffee Consumption Can Be Detrimental For Your Heart Health

The study highlights that drinking too much coffee is harmful to your heart health and may increase the risk of heart disease.
  By: ANI  Updated: Mar 1, 2021 12:04 IST
3-Min Read
Study Reveals Too Much Coffee Consumption Can Be Detrimental For Your Heart Health

Consuming too much caffeine can affect your health negatively in several ways

Too much coffee could be detrimental for your heart health and could cause heart-related issues, suggest the findings of a new study.

In a world-first genetic study, researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Importantly, this correlation is both positive and dose-dependent, meaning that the more coffee you drink, the greater the risk of CVD.


RELATED STORIES
related

Eliminate These Foods From Your Diet For Healthy Cholesterol Levels; And Other Tips

For a healthy heart you need to keep your cholesterol levels under control. You can make changes in your diet and lifestyle to lower your cholesterol levels. Here are some tips you can follow.

related

Too Much Of Coffee Can Take A Toll On Your Heart Health: Study

Are you addicted to your cup of coffee? Drinking too much coffee is linked with several health issues. According to a recent study it can affect your heart health too. Read here to know the findings of the new study.

It's a bitter pill, especially for lovers of coffee, but according to UniSA researcher, Professor Elina Hypponen, it's one we must swallow if we want keep our hearts healthy.

"There's certainly a lot of scientific debate about the pros and cons of coffee, but while it may seem like we're going over old ground, it's essential to fully understand how one of the world's most widely consumed drinks can impact our health," said Professor Hypponen.

Newsbeep

"In this study, we looked at genetic and phenotypic associations between coffee intake and plasma lipid profiles - the cholesterols and fats in your blood - finding causal evidence that habitual coffee consumption contributes to an adverse lipid profile which can increase your risk of heart disease," added Professor Hypponen.

Professor Hypponen further noted, "High levels of blood lipids are a known risk factor for heart disease, and interestingly, as coffee beans contain a very potent cholesterol-elevating compound (cafestol), it was valuable to examine them together."

Cafestol is mainly present in unfiltered brews, such as French press, Turkish and Greek coffees, but it's also in espressos, which is the base for most barista-made coffees, including lattes and cappuccinos.

There is no or very little cafestol in filtered and instant coffee, so with respect to effects on lipids, those are good coffee choices.

"The implications of this study are potentially broad-reaching. In my opinion it is especially important for people with high cholesterol or who are worried about getting heart disease to carefully choose what type of coffee they drink," said Professor Hypponen.

Professor Hypponen added, "Importantly, the coffee-lipid association is dose-dependent - the more you drink unfiltered coffee the more it raises your blood lipids, putting you at greater risk of heart disease."

Globally, an estimated 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day. Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.The study used data from 362,571 UK Biobank participants, aged 37-73 years, using a triangulation of phenotypic and genetic approaches to conduct comprehensive analyses.

While the jury still may be out on the health impacts of coffee, Professor Hypponen said it is always wise to choose filtered coffee when possible and be wary of overindulging, especially when it comes to a stimulant such as coffee.

"With coffee being close to the heart for many people, it's always going to be a controversial subject," said Professor Hypponen.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"Our research shows, excess coffee is clearly not good for cardiovascular health, which certainly has implications for those already at risk. Of course, unless we know otherwise, the well-worn adage usually fares well - everything in moderation - when it comes to health, this is generally good advice," Professor Hypponen concluded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies
Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Study Reveals Too Much Coffee Consumption Can Be Detrimental For Your Heart Health

Study Reveals Fructose-Rich Diet May Cause Damage To Immune System

Here's How Exercise May Benefit Older Adults With Alzheimer's Dementia

Depression, Anxiety Linked To Earlier Onset Of Alzheimer's Disease

Consuming Diet High In Poor Quality Carbohydrates Linked To Heart Attacks

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases