Study Reveals Factors Linked With Elevated Risk Of Bone Fracture

Study Reveals Factors Linked With Elevated Risk Of Bone Fracture

A recent study listed various factors which maybe increase the risk of bone fracture.
  By: ANI  Updated: Feb 22, 2021 10:09 IST
1-Min Read
Study Reveals Factors Linked With Elevated Risk Of Bone Fracture

Women are at a higher risk of bone fracture than men, says study

Various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades have been highlighted in a new study.

The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, included 30,446 middle-aged women and men who were followed from the early/mid 1990s to 2016. A total of 8,240 participants (27 per cent) had at least one fracture during a median follow-up of 20.7 years.

Older age, female sex, higher body mass index, a previous fracture, a family history of fracture after the age of 50 years, low leisure-time physical activity, heavy work, living alone, smoking, and no or high alcohol consumption were factors independently associated with a greater likelihood of experiencing a fracture.


"Our results emphasize the importance of these factors in public health initiatives for fracture prevention," the authors wrote.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

