ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Study Finds Drinking Beetroot Juice Promotes Healthy Ageing

Study Finds Drinking Beetroot Juice Promotes Healthy Ageing

The study highlights the benefits of drinking beetroot juice and how it can promote cognitive health.
  By: ANI  Updated: Apr 5, 2021 10:50 IST
2-Min Read
Study Finds Drinking Beetroot Juice Promotes Healthy Ageing

Beetroot can help you regulate your blood pressure numbers

The findings of a recent study suggest that drinking beetroot juice promotes a mix of mouth bacteria that are associated with healthier brain function and blood vessels.

The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Redox Biology'.

Beetroot - and other foods including lettuce, spinach, and celery - are rich in inorganic nitrate, and many oral bacteria play a role in turning nitrate into nitric oxide, which helps to regulate blood vessels and neurotransmission (chemical messages in the brain).


RELATED STORIES
related

Beetroot Health Benefits: Weight Loss, Controlled Blood Pressure, Better Digestion And Much More; Know All Benefits Beetroot Can Offer

Beetroot can offer you multiple health benefits. It can also contribute to weight loss. Add beetroot to your salad today. Here are some amazing health benefits of beetroot you must know.

related

Drink Beetroot Juice To Stay Young And Boost Brain Performance

Researchers suggest that drinking beetroot before exercising may aid brain performance for older adults.

Older people tend to have lower nitric oxide production, and this is associated with poorer vascular (blood vessel) and cognitive (brain) health.

In the new study, by the University of Exeter, 26 healthy older people took part in two ten-day supplementation periods: one with nitrate-rich beetroot juice and another with nitrate-free placebo juice, which they drank twice a day.

The results showed higher levels of bacteria associated with good vascular and cognitive health, and lower levels of bacteria linked to disease and inflammation.

Systolic blood pressure dropped on average by five points (mmHg) after drinking the beetroot juice.

"We are really excited about these findings, which have important implications for healthy ageing," said lead author Professor Anni Vanhatalo, of the University of Exeter.

"Previous studies have compared the oral bacteria of young and older people, and healthy people compared to those with diseases, but ours is the first to test nitrate-rich diet in this way," added Vanhatalo.

Vanhatalo further noted, "Our findings suggest that adding nitrate-rich foods to the diet - in this case via beetroot juice - for just ten days can substantially alter the oral microbiome (mix of bacteria) for the better. Maintaining this healthy oral microbiome in the long term might slow down the negative vascular and cognitive changes associated with ageing."

The researchers ran tests to identify clusters or "modules" of oral bacteria that tend to thrive together in similar conditions.

A module (Prevotella-Veillonella) that has been associated with inflammation was reduced after nitrate supplementation, including a decrease of Clostridium difficile (which can infect the bowel and cause diarrhoea).

Professor Vanhatalo stressed that more research is needed to confirm the findings and see whether similar effects are found in other groups.

"Our participants were healthy, active older people with generally good blood pressure," she said. "Dietary nitrate reduced their blood pressure on average, and we are keen to find out whether the same would happen in other age groups and among people in poorer health."

"We are working with colleagues in the University of Exeter Medical School to investigate interactions between the oral bacteria and cognition to better understand how diet could be used to delay cognitive decline in older age," Vanhatalo added.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Much research has been conducted into the benefits of a healthy gut microbiome, but far less is known about the oral microbial community, which plays a crucial role in "activating" the nitrate from a vegetable-rich diet.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Study Finds Drinking Beetroot Juice Promotes Healthy Ageing

Healthy Diet, Exercise Might Be Key To Achieving Optimal Health In Later Years

Low-Calorie Diet, Mild Exercise May Improve Survival For Leukemia Adolescents: Study

Researchers Find Potential Key To Protection Against Obesity, Extended Lifespan

Weight Loss: Another Reason To Exercise And Follow A Healthy Diet- It Can Prevent Serious Health Conditions When You Age, Finds Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases