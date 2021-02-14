ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Study Discovers Specific Area Of Brain Prompting Desire To Overeat

Study Discovers Specific Area Of Brain Prompting Desire To Overeat

According to a new study, specific part of the prefrontal cortex of the brain is important for the initial stages of learning to seek food.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 14, 2021 08:45 IST
2-Min Read
Study Discovers Specific Area Of Brain Prompting Desire To Overeat

Scientist finds that a specific area of the brain is responsible for desire to seek and consume food

A study led by the 10-member team of researchers from the University of Texas at El Paso discovered a specific area of the brain tied to recollection and the desire to seek and consume food. It could lead to a way to inhibit the desire to overeat.

Science is a step closer to a new response to obesity, thanks in part to a study conducted by a team that included Sergio Iniguez, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology at The University of Texas at El Paso.

Iniguez, who directs UTEP's Iniguez Behavioral Neuroscience Lab and helped design novel experimental techniques for the research, said that people tend to overeat when exposed to cues or environments that remind them of treats, which is one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.


RELATED STORIES
related

Make These Lifestyle Changes To Beat Stress Effectively

Stress is more harmful than you think. To control the risk of health issues linked with stress, you can make simple changes in diet and lifestyle. Rad here to know some of these.

related

Here's How You Can Add More Protein To A Vegan Diet

Vegan diet restricts the consumption of animal based products. This often leads to protein deficiency in many. Here are some plant-based sources of protein you can add to vegetarian and vegan diet.

The study showed that neurons in a specific part of the brain control the link between the cue (seeing the dessert) and the action (ordering the dessert). Iniguez and team found that animal subjects consumed fewer treats when they regulated that region of the animal's brain.

The techniques and the data eventually could help overcome some issues linked to obesity such as stroke, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high levels of bad cholesterol, and coronary heart disease.

Newsbeep

"This is a big discovery because we now have experimental tools that allow us to turn off neurons while the subjects engage in a specific behavior," Iniguez said. "This research shows that a specific part of the prefrontal cortex of the brain is important for the initial stages of learning to seek food."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Study Discovers Specific Area Of Brain Prompting Desire To Overeat

Walnuts Benefits: They Can Diminish Negative Results of H. Pylori Infection, New Study Finds

Up Your Zinc Intake To Boost Fertility During COVID-19 Pandemic, Finds New Study

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases