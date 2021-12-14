ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Stopping Arthritis Before It Begins: Its Possible, Says Study

Stopping Arthritis Before It Begins: Its Possible, Says Study

Osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage that coats the ends of the bones breaks down over time, resulting in bone-on-bone friction. The disorder, which is often painful, can affect any joint, but most commonly affects those in our knees, hips, hands and spine.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Dec 14, 2021 11:38 IST
3-Min Read
Stopping Arthritis Before It Begins: Its Possible, Says Study

You can stop osteoarthritis before it begins

The researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC recently have used a stem cell-based bio-implant to repair cartilage and delay joint degeneration in a large animal model.

The novel off-the-shelf bio-implant containing embryonic stem cells has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cartilage injuries. The research has been published in 'npj Regenerative Medicine Journal'.

The work will now advance into humans with support from a $6 million grant from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).


RELATED STORIES
related

Melatonin, A Sleep Hormone, Can Worsen Asthma: Study

Asthma patients suffer from bronchoconstriction, where the smooth muscles of the bronchus contract. To ease this, many take a bronchodilator, a medicine that widens the bronchus.

related

Early Warning Signals May Aid In Monitoring Disease Outbreaks

The study, led by the University of Bristol, found warnings could be detected weeks earlier than any rapid increase in cases. The findings could help governments and policymakers improve the accuracy of their decisions and allow timely interventions if needed.

The research was led by two researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC - Denis Evseenko, MD, PhD, associate professor of orthopaedic surgery, director of the skeletal regeneration program, and vice-chair for research of orthopaedic surgery; and Frank Petrigliano, MD, associate professor of clinical orthopaedic surgery and chief of the USC Epstein Family Center for Sports Medicine.

Osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage that coats the ends of the bones breaks down over time, resulting in bone-on-bone friction. The disorder, which is often painful, can affect any joint, but most commonly affects those in our knees, hips, hands and spine.

To prevent the development of arthritis and alleviate the need for invasive joint replacement surgeries, USC researchers are intervening earlier in the disease.

"In some patients, joint degeneration starts with posttraumatic focal lesions, which are lesions in the articular (joint) cartilage ranging from 1 to 8 cm2 in diameter," Evseenko said.

"Since these can be detected by imaging techniques such as MRI, this opens up the possibility of early intervention therapies that limit the progression of these lesions so we can avoid the need for total joint replacement," he added.

The joint preservation technology developed at USC is a therapeutic bio-implant, called Plurocart, composed of a scaffold membrane seeded with stem cell-derived chondrocytes--the cells responsible for producing and maintaining healthy articular cartilage tissue. Building on previous research to develop and characterize the implant, the current study involved implantation of the Plurocart membrane into a pig model of osteoarthritis. The study resulted in the long-term repair of articular cartilage defects.

"This is the first time an orthopaedic implant composed of a living cell type was able to fully integrate into the damaged articular cartilage tissue and survive in vivo for up to six months," Evseenko said.

"Previous studies have not been able to show survival of an implant for such a long time," he added.

Evseenko said that molecular characterization studies showed the bio-implant mimicked natural articular cartilage, with more than 95 per cent of implanted cells being identified as articular chondrocytes. The cartilage tissue generated was also biomechanically functional--both strong enough to withstand compression and elastic enough to accommodate movement without breaking.

With support from the $6 million translational grant from CIRM, the researchers are using this technology to manufacture the first 64 Plurocart implants to be tested in humans.

"Many of the current options for cartilage injury are expensive, involve complex logistical planning, and often result in incomplete regeneration," said Petrigliano.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"Plurocart represents a practical, inexpensive, one-stage therapy that may be more effective in restoring damaged cartilage and improve the outcome of such procedures," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Role of Diet In Monitoring And Managing Diabetes

 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin This Festive Season With These Ayurvedic Tips

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

What Is Zika Virus? Here's All You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases