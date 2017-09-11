Stone As Big As An Ostrich Egg Found In California Man's Bladder
Bladder stones are known to cause unimaginable pain and discomfort during urination to the patient.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The stone weighed around 770 grams
- It had the dimensions of 4.7 inches by 3.7 inches by 3 inches
- The largest ever bladder stone was once found in Brazil
Yes, you read it right. Something of the sort happened in a hospital in California when a 64-year old man was admitted there, complaining of unbearable pain on the side and of having great difficulty during his trips to the loo.
A CT scan was done, revealing a massive, 770-gram stone in the man’s bladder. The stone measured 4.7 inches by 3.7 inches by 3 inches, which is downright rare and highly problematic. Even the doctors were in a state of shock when they discovered the same.
Despite the surgery for the removal of the larger stone, he also underwent laser treatment for the break-down of a smaller stone. It was also found that nearly a decade ago, the man suffered from bladder cancer.
According to the Mayo Clinic, bladder stones show up in people's bodies when they can't empty their bladders, forming hard masses of minerals. Symptoms could include severe abdominal pain or blood in the urine, though people don't always show symptoms.
The largest ever bladder stone was once found in Brazil. It measured 7 inches by 5 inches by 3.7 inches.
