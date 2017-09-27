ASK OUR EXPERTS

State Authority Issues Notice To BMC Doctor Over Blood Wastage

On the 11th of September, RTI activist Chetan Kothari filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) about negligence and wastage of blood by Ambedkar Hospital blood bank.
  Updated: Sep 27, 2017 12:01 IST
State Authority Issues Notice To BMC Doctor Over Blood Wastage

BMC doctor gets notice regarding blood wastage

  1. The MMC issued a notice to the Navnath Jadhav, BMC doctor
  2. The blood wastage is due to medical negligence on part of blood bank
  3. MMC should decide on the punishment to be given to the doctor

On the 11th of September, RTI activist Chetan Kothari filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) about negligence and wastage of blood by Ambedkar Hospital blood bank. The MMC therefore issued a notice to the Navnath Jadhav, BMC doctor in charge of the blood bank. As per the complaint, the blood wastage is due to the medical negligence on part of the blood bank in Kandivali. RTI reply states that blood wastage was as much as 2446 units of blood bags. This accounts for 856.1 litres of blood from 2009 to 2016.

Kothari explain the complaint by saying, "There has been discrepancy in blood storage records with the blood banks and Mumbai District Aids Control Society (MDACS). The records are manipulated. There is also an unavailability of pathological services at the hospital giving rise to the cut practice."

According to the RTI report, it was found that from 2009 to 2016 (eight years), MDACS records total blood collection of 19613 units of blood of which, 2446 have expired. Also during the same period, the hospital recorded a collection of 21735 units of blood of which, 1300 are expired.

The MMC has issued a notice to Dr Jadhav demanding the submission of a detailed remark on the same along with a proof.

RTI activist Kothari said, "MMC should decide on the punishment to be given to the doctor for medical negligence in the blood bank. The punishment will prevent re-occurrence of the incident in future."



