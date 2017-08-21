'Spreading Hope' Joins Hands With DaVita For Organ Donation Awareness
Lourd Vijay, professional dancer and Guinness World Record holder, is all set to spread the message of organ donation, underwent surgery for a kidney transplant, has begin a 40-day nationwide awareness campaign, during which he will drive across the length and breadth of the country.
It is a non-profit foundation on a mission to raise nation-wide awareness on kidney and the importance of organ donation.
In 2013, he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and underwent a transplant in 2016 at Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru. He had been on the waiting list of kidney recipient for two and a half years.
He aims to drive from Chennai to Ladakh, covering 9,000 km only to spread awareness about the seriousness of kidney diseases and inspire 10 million people to pledge their organs and save lives. The purpose is to engage with the government, corporates, educational and health care units.
Vijay said, "Battling the illness for more than three years and going through an organ transplant was a traumatic experience for me. This Chronic Kidney Disease has changed the way I look at life. It has given me a new purpose and that's how I started 'Spreading Hope'...."
"Through Spreading Hope, I aim to inspire more than ten million people to pledge their organs and save lives. While creating awareness, I share my story and experience to convince people to donate their organs. In the south, most of the people are aware of it but in the north, there are few people who are aware of the cause," Vijay said speaking about the initiative.
While driving from Chennai to Ladakh, he has planned to meet low-income people. The majority of people are aware of the donation but have no idea about the process. This drive helps them in understanding the process.
He further added, "Awareness of kidney disease risks in India is very low. My mission is to help interested people convince their families and willingly register as donors."
"One in 10 Indians are at risk of kidney disease, yet awareness about its seriousness remains low, at only 7 per cent. No-cost kidney screenings will be conducted at DaVita at Noble Hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic Wanowarie on August 26 and September 1 at 11 am.''
