Shocking: Mumbai Doctors Remove LED Bulb From 7-Year Old Child's Lung
The girl had swallowed the bulb while playing with a toy phone.
Doctors are the local hospital had initially failed to diagnose the bulb
At the Bai Jerabai Wadia hospital in Parel, doctors extract an LED bulb, 2 centimeters in diameter, from the lungs of a 7-year old girl. The girl had reportedly swallowed the bulb which playing with a toy mobile phone. Ariba Khan, hailing from Chiplun in Ratnagiri, had to wait for a week before the doctors could actually know why she had been suffering from fever and cough for so long. Physicians at Ratnagiri could not diagnose the bulb in her lungs. When located, a bronchoscopy was performed on the girl to remove the object.
Relatives of their family advised the family to take their daughter to Wadia hospital. There, the head of the ENT department, Dr Divya Prabhat revealed that the X-ray report showed an object in the right lung of the girl. Ariba was then put on antibiotics to prevent the infection from spreading.
Doctors then put her on an intravenous course of medication including antibiotics and steroids for two days till the infection and granulations were cleared. Then on the third day the lung became visible and bronchoscopy was performed.
