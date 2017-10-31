Shocking! 639 Nails Extracted From A Man's Intestine
The man being operated had been suffering from a learning disability. During the operation, 639 nails were found in his intestine.
The 48-year-old man, a resident of Gobargdanga is mentally unstable and so used to gulp nails regularly. He complained of pain in the stomach and used to vomit regularly. He was brought to the hospital two weeks ago. After an endoscopy was done, metallic objects were noticed in the intestine. Once the operation began, it was found that these metallic objects were nails of different sizes. The nails had displaced the intestine.
The patient was admitted on Friday and as he had a plasma and-albumin imbalance, the operation got delayed. The doctor's team used a magnet to pull the nails out. As reported by the man's relatives. he also had a habit of eating soil, cigarette ends and other things, but they never saw him swallowing nails. He was also undergoing psychiatric treatment. The patient is thankfully stable and under observation.