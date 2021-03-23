ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Severe Mental Illness Linked To Higher Death Rate After Heart Attack: Study

Severe Mental Illness Linked To Higher Death Rate After Heart Attack: Study

A new study elaborates that people with mental health conditions should seek mental help immediately as people with severe mental illness are more likely to die following a heart attack than those without a psychiatric diagnosis.
  By: ANI  Updated: Mar 23, 2021 03:19 IST
3-Min Read
Severe Mental Illness Linked To Higher Death Rate After Heart Attack: Study

It is important to seek medical help to address physiological issues

A new research has found that people with a severe mental illness are more likely to die following a heart attack than those without a psychiatric diagnosis.

The study was funded by the Scottish Government's Chief Scientist Office and was published in the journal BMC Medicine.

As per the study, the risk of death 30 days after a heart attack for people with schizophrenia was doubled when compared with those without the condition.


RELATED STORIES
related

Exhaustion Related To Higher Risk Of Heart Attack In Men

According to a new research men who experience vital exhaustion, are at a higher risk of having a heart attack.

related

Heart Attack Survivors May Improve Quality Of Life By Mindfulness Meditation

According to the findings of a recent study, mindfulness meditation improves the quality of life and reduces fear of activity in heart attack patients.

There was no evidence of any improvement across the 24 year period up to 2014 examined in the study.

Researchers said that the findings highlight the chronic health inequalities faced by people with serious mental illness and are calling for disparities to be urgently addressed.

Experts at the University of Edinburgh examined anonymous hospital data for more than 235,000 people admitted for heart attack in Scotland from 1991 to 2014.

They compared the risks of death and further heart attack and stroke among heart attack patients with schizophrenia, major depression, or bipolar disorder to patients without a history of mental illness.

The research team found that people with one of these three conditions were more likely to die within 30 days, one year, and five years - and to have another heart attack or stroke - compared with those without mental ill-health.

After 30 days, patients with schizophrenia were twice as likely to have died, and patients with bipolar disorder or major depression had a 30-50 per cent increased risk of death.

People with severe mental illness were also less likely to receive revascularisation - an operation to restore blood flow - which researchers said may indicate differences in care.

Researchers said the findings may be due to a number of reasons including poor general health, social exclusion, and possible differences in longer-term treatment.

The research team advised that people with mental health conditions should continue to seek advice from their medical team if they have any concerns about their health.

Dr Caroline Jackson, the lead researcher at the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute, said, "This study highlights marked and persistent mental health inequalities in heart attack outcomes in Scotland. The underlying reason is likely to be multifactorial and complex and remains poorly understood."

"We need to know how comorbidities and lifestyle factors contribute to these disparities. We also need detailed investigation of the entire patient journey, from heart attack onset to rehabilitation among people with severe mental illness, to identify any areas of weakness in clinical care," Dr Jackson added.

Frances Simpson, CEO of Support in Mind Scotland, who was not involved in this study, said, "Parity of esteem between physical and mental health is imperative if we are to reduce premature deaths. We need to raise awareness amongst physical health professionals of symptoms that can be masked by the side effects of psychiatric medication, and accept that people with mental illness may need more time and support to accept medical procedures."


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

"Poor physical health is often accepted as an inevitable outcome of living with schizophrenia or bipolar illness, but we believe that everyone has a right to the best possible health care," Simpson concluded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Severe Mental Illness Linked To Higher Death Rate After Heart Attack: Study

Weekly Insulin Helps Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Achieve Similar Results To Daily Insulin

Study Claims Heart Disease In Elderly May Be Prevented By Anti-Inflammatory Therapies

Obesity Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk In Women With PCOS, Says Study

On Head Injury Awareness Day Eve, Doctors Stress Importance Of Golden Hour In Saving Life

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases