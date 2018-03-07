ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Scientists Successfully Identify Gene Responsible For Autism

Scientists Successfully Identify Gene Responsible For Autism

This may pave the way for developing autism treatments.
  By: IANS | Updated: Mar 7, 2018 03:40 IST
2-Min Read
Scientists Successfully Identify Gene Responsible For Autism

Scientists have identified a gene that is responsible for neurodevelopmental disorders

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Scientists identify a gene responsible for neurodevelopmental disorders
  2. This could also be helpful for treating autism
  3. It paves the way for developing better treatments for autism

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have identified a gene that is responsible for neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, an advance that may pave the way for developing treatments. The findings showed that alterations of the gene thousand and one amino-acid kinase 2, known as TAOK2, plays a direct role in these disorders. TAOK2 is located in the autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia-associated chromosomal deletion region and is associated with other neurodevelopmental phenotypes. Many neurodevelopmental disorders are caused by large missing pieces of genetic material in a person's genome that contain several genes, termed a "microdeletion".

Accurately diagnosing a gene microdeletion helps doctors to predict patient outcome and to determine if a new treatment is available, the study showed.

"Our studies reveal that in complex brain disorders that have a loss of many genes, a single deleted gene is sufficient to cause symptoms for the patients," said Karun Singh, assistant professor at McMaster University in Canada.

"This is exciting because it focuses our research effort on the individual gene, saving us time and money as it will speed up the development of targeted therapeutics to this gene alone," Singh added.

In the study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the team used genetically engineered models and computer algorithms to study a human genome, which allowed them to pinpoint the single gene in question.

The results revealed that alterations in TAOK2 activity contribute to neurodevelopmental disorders. TAOK2 KO mice showed several behavioural, anatomical and synaptic deficits consistent with other autistic mouse models.

Moreover, the team also identified and characterised novel mutations in TAOK2 in human autism cohorts revealing that the mutations impact different signalling pathways.

"Our next step is to screen candidate drugs that correct the cognitive brain deficits caused by genetic mutations in TAOK2, and identify candidates for pilot clinical trials," Singh said. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

6 Most Effective Home Remedies For Wheezing
6 Most Effective Home Remedies For Wheezing

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Researchers Find Rare Mineral In Plants For First Time

Babies Who Resemble Their Fathers Are Likely To Be Healthier

Scientists Successfully Identify Gene Responsible For Autism

Is Your Child Allergic To Cow's Milk? Watch Out For His/Her Weight And Height

Many Type 2 Diabetics Can Relax Their Blood Sugar Control, Doctors Group Says

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------