Safdarjung Hospital Starts Radiotherapy For Cancer Patients After 1.5 Years
Sources stated that India currently reports around 11 lakh new cancer cases and five lakh deaths due to lack of treatment or delayed diagnosis.
Around 10 patients got the radioactive treatment at Safdarjung hospital on Thursday.
Dr AK Rai, director, Safdarjung Hospital informed Mail Today, "It was very unfortunate that we had to shut down the radiotherapy department in 2015 on the orders of AERB, but today, we got the approval again to make the department functional. We have appointed a fresh radiological safety officer. For now, we are starting with a single machine - Cobalt-60. Our two radiotherapy machines are condemned, so we have written to the higher authorities for latest LINAC (Liner Accelerator)."
News reports stated that according to AERB's pervious order, the hospital had not fixed the issues, including nonrenewal of licence for operation and non-availability of working. On an average, the hospital gets around 30 patients in a day and over 120 in a week for radiation therapy but as it does not have a treatment planning system (TPS) for precise administration of dosage and cobalt-60 machines for radiotherapy services for the last several years, the problem persists.
