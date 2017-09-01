ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Safdarjung Hospital Starts Radiotherapy For Cancer Patients After 1.5 Years

Safdarjung Hospital Starts Radiotherapy For Cancer Patients After 1.5 Years

Sources stated that India currently reports around 11 lakh new cancer cases and five lakh deaths due to lack of treatment or delayed diagnosis.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 1, 2017 10:54 IST
2-Min Read
Safdarjung Hospital Starts Radiotherapy For Cancer Patients After 1.5 Years

Around 10 patients got the radioactive treatment at Safdarjung hospital on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Around 10 patients got the radioactive treatment on Thursday
  2. India currently reports around 11 lakh new cancer cases
  3. 5 lakh deaths happen due to lack of cancer treatment
Bringing relief to cancer patients, Safdarjung hospital started its radiotherapy department after one and a half year. Around 10 patients got the radioactive treatment on Thursday. It was in 2015 when the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) had asked the Safdarjung Hospital to shut down the radiotherapy services for not complying with the board's directives on safety measures. The patients who approached Safdarjung for treatment, were sent to AIIMS, LNJP and Delhi State Cancer Institute. Many also chose to go to private hospitals.

Dr AK Rai, director, Safdarjung Hospital informed Mail Today, "It was very unfortunate that we had to shut down the radiotherapy department in 2015 on the orders of AERB, but today, we got the approval again to make the department functional. We have appointed a fresh radiological safety officer. For now, we are starting with a single machine - Cobalt-60. Our two radiotherapy machines are condemned, so we have written to the higher authorities for latest LINAC (Liner Accelerator)."

News reports stated that according to AERB's pervious order, the hospital had not fixed the issues, including nonrenewal of licence for operation and non-availability of working. On an average, the hospital gets around 30 patients in a day and over 120 in a week for radiation therapy but as it does not have a treatment planning system (TPS) for precise administration of dosage and cobalt-60 machines for radiotherapy services for the last several years, the problem persists.
RELATED STORIES

'Diet Tips For Cancer Patients Who Undergo Chemotherapy Or Radiation'

'Safdurjung Hospital Doctors On An Indefinite Strike: Here's Why'


Sources stated that India currently reports around 11 lakh new cancer cases and five lakh deaths due to lack of treatment or delayed diagnosis.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------