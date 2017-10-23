Protein Found To Reduce Flu Symptoms, Death Risk
A small, new protein has been found by researchers to be effective in improving the symptoms of flu and also the in reducing the deaths caused by it. Apart from flu, it has also been found to work on other kinds of infections and illnesses as well.
The protein, RC-101 works to improve flu symptoms, and lower-down risk of death caused by it.
The rare protein, retrocyclin-101 (RC-101) targets and treats the flu and also the inflammation that may be caused by the virus.
Lead author of the study and a research associate at the University of Maryland, Daniel J Prantner, said, "Every year, thousands of people across the country die from the flu or its complications -- despite widespread use of annual influenza vaccines."
"We think that this protein could lead to medicines that could be a powerful tool in fighting against this disease, and against inflammation in general," he said further.
The effects of RC-101 on human cells, and in animal model of flu (using mice) were studied for the purpose of this study.
The researchers concluded from their study on the human immune cells that there were two positive effects of the RC-101 protein.
Long story short, it was figured out that, it restricted the flu virus from infecting the cells, and that it blocked the inflammation that viruses and flu cause.
This double action is unique, according to Prantner.
The mice used in the experimentation showed less severe symptoms of flu and a decline in the death rate was also witnessed among them.
From the control group, 90 per cent of the mice died whereas from the group that was given the RC-101, only 20 per cent died.