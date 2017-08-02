ASK OUR EXPERTS

Pregnant Doctor Helps Deliver Another Child, Delaying Her Own Delivery

A US based doctor did what no other would have in the same situation. Dr Amanda Hess, a soon to be mother, was about to go into labour for her own delivery, when she heard another woman struggling with her pregnancy.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 2, 2017 12:25 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Dr Amanda is a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology
  2. The woman had her umbilical cord wrapped around her baby's neck
  3. Without giving a second thought she immediately rushed to help her
The news always keeps telling us about some tragic medical accident or a malpractice in the field of medicine. But this news comes as an amazing respite against all such negativity as it speaks about humanity and compassion. A US based doctor did what no other would have in the same situation. Dr Amanda Hess, a soon to be mother, was about to go into labour for her own delivery, when she heard another woman struggling with her pregnancy. Without giving a second thought she immediately rushed to help her, ignoring her own pains.

Leah Halliday Johnson, the woman who was in labour had her umbilical cord wrapped around her baby's neck. Her doctor was on the way but Dr Amanda took matters in her own hand as she knew that the baby needed immediate help.


Dr Hess was quoted as saying "I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room." Amanda, who is a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology, later gave birth to her second child, daughter Ellen Joyce.

Sharing the story on Facebook, Dr Hala Sabry wrote "While she was getting into her patient gown to prepare for her induction and delivery she overheard the nurses preparing for a woman in active labor who needed to deliver immediately because the baby was in distress - that baby was coming and needed help! The patient's OBGYN was on their way but Dr Hess (an OBGYN herself) knew that the baby needed attention now!" Both the moms are healthy now and with their new-borns.


