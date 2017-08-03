People Who Drink Alcohol Daily Are Less Likely To Get Dementia
Researchers claim that people who consume up to three alcoholic drinks everyday are likely to live longer and do not suffer from dementia or other cognitive ailments.
Heavy drinkers are live longer
HIGHLIGHTS
- People who consume up to three alcoholic drinks live longer
- Alcohol consumption have chances of remaining cognitively healthy
- Excessive alcohol consumption can be a cause of dementia.
1000 white middle class men and women in California were tracked for the study. The lead author of Dr Linda McEvoy told the Daily Mail that "This study is unique because we considered men and women's cognitive health at late age and found that alcohol consumption is not only associated with reduced mortality, but with greater chances of remaining cognitively healthy into older age."
Drinking amounts were categorized as moderate,heavy and excessive using age and gender specific guidelines by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Researchers also discovered that men and women who drink alcohol everyday or occasionally were cognitively healthier than the people who do not drink.
Men who take four alcoholic beverages everyday and women who take three alcoholic beverages is defined as heavy drinking. Men and women who drink more than this are said to be drinking excessively.
He further added "It is important to point out that there were very few individuals in our study who drank to excess, so our study does not show how excessive or binge-type drinking may affect longevity and cognitive health in ageing.''
