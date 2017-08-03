ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  People Who Drink Alcohol Daily Are Less Likely To Get Dementia

People Who Drink Alcohol Daily Are Less Likely To Get Dementia

Researchers claim that people who consume up to three alcoholic drinks everyday are likely to live longer and do not suffer from dementia or other cognitive ailments.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 3, 2017 03:07 IST
2-Min Read
People Who Drink Alcohol Daily Are Less Likely To Get Dementia

Heavy drinkers are live longer

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People who consume up to three alcoholic drinks live longer
  2. Alcohol consumption have chances of remaining cognitively healthy
  3. Excessive alcohol consumption can be a cause of dementia.
University of California, San Diego conducted a study spanning over 30 years where researchers claim that people who consume up to three alcoholic drinks everyday are likely to live long up to the age of 85 and do not suffer from dementia or other cognitive ailments. The study was reported by the Daily Mail. However, researchers warned that excessive alcohol consumption can be a cause of dementia. Researched also said that the study may not apply to all the people as they focus was mainly on the white people.

1000 white middle class men and women in California were tracked for the study. The lead author of Dr Linda McEvoy told the Daily Mail that "This study is unique because we considered men and women's cognitive health at late age and found that alcohol consumption is not only associated with reduced mortality, but with greater chances of remaining cognitively healthy into older age."

Drinking amounts were categorized as moderate,heavy and excessive using age and gender specific guidelines by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Researchers also discovered that men and women who drink alcohol everyday or occasionally were cognitively healthier than the people who do not drink.
RELATED STORIES

'Time To Cut Down On Your Booze! Studies Show Alcohol Risks 7 Types Of Cancer'

'Control Your Alcohol Intake Before You Get Addicted To It, Check Now!'


Men who take four alcoholic beverages everyday and women who take three alcoholic beverages is defined as heavy drinking. Men and women who drink more than this are said to be drinking excessively.

He further added "It is important to point out that there were very few individuals in our study who drank to excess, so our study does not show how excessive or binge-type drinking may affect longevity and cognitive health in ageing.''

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------