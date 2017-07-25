Man Jumps Off Hospital's 8th Floor After Successful Heart Surgery
An autorickshaw driver was admitted at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri for a coronary bypass surgery under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.
Patient jumped off the hospital building
An autorickshaw driver was admitted at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri for a coronary bypass surgery under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. There were no complications post the surgery and the patient was soon to be discharged. That was before he went and did the unthinkable, he jumped from the eighth floor of the hospital building and succumbed to his injuries. His wife Durgavta, who was with him when the incident occurred, said, "I don't know what had got into him after the operation. He was taking a walk in the hospital corridor at 10.30 a.m., when he suddenly ran towards the glass railing and jumped over it before I and my son could react." In effort to save her husband she tried to stop him, but ended up injuring herself.
The deceased, Ram Jaiswal, was immediately taken to the emergency ward but was announced dead. "He was irritated with all of us and used to keep a distance while taking a walk. He badly wanted to go home, but was kept under observation, and this irked him. Even today, during his walk, he was at a distance" said Pramod, one of his three sons.
A doctor said that this was one of the rarest cases in history of his career. The first time when a patient with no complications post-op and a zero-cost treatment had undertaken this step. Apparently, the patient had lost his mental balance, which prompted him to do this act.
Jaiswal's brother Pyarelal said, "He would tell us things like doctors and medical staff were threatening to throw him out of the window, and that a relative of some patient in his ward, who is a policeman, was going to harm him. This morning, when I rushed to the hospital after his wife called, he told me that the doctors were going to kill him.
