Organ Donor Saves Four Lives, Sets An Example
A 24 year old man was given an amazing chance to live again, because of a heart donated to him by a deceased victim who had died in a road accident. The heart was transferred from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj to Fortis Hospital in Okhla in mere 18 minutes despite heavy and congested traffic, all thanks to the Delhi Police and hospital authorities. The patient needed a new heart to undergo a heart transplant surgery, without which the patient would have been unable to survive.
"The Fortis Organ Retrieval and Transplant [FORT] unit of Fortis Healthcare Limited successfully transported the donor's heart via Outer Ring Road at 8.43 p.m. from Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital at Vasant Kunj in south Delhi to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla via Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, IIT Flyover, Malviya Nagar, Nehru Place and Modi Mill by 9.04 p.m. The distance of 14 km was covered in a matter of 18.05 minutes due to the green corridor," noted a release issued by the hospital authorities.
The patient was suffering from congestive heart failure and was in the dire need of a new heart. The donor's family has donated the corneas, which were given to AIIMS, the heart to FEHI in Okhla, the kidney to a private hospital and one which was used at Fortis Vasant Kunj and the liver to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
Meanwhile, Rajeev Sood, director, urology, robotics and kidney transplantation, who performed a kidney transplant on a 59-year-old man at Fortis Vasant Kunj, said: "The patient had end-stage renal disease and was on dialysis for the past three years. It is his fortune to have received a 25-year-old's kidney which was in an excellent condition. The transplanted kidney will give him a new lease of life. He has been generating urine since the time of transplant. The patient is doing well and recovering well in the post-op ICU."
