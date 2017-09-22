ASK OUR EXPERTS

One And Half Year Old Dies After Getting Polio Vaccination

A one and a half year old toddler dies only over an hour later after he was administered with the polio drops in the Abdullapur Basti in Ludhiana.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 22, 2017 12:06 IST
2-Min Read
One year old dies after getting polio vaccination

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A one and a half year old toddler dies later after getting polio vaccine
  2. The child was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved
  3. Only one death case was reported all over Ludhiana

The polio drops were given as a part of the door-to-door immunization drive by the Angandwadi workers. The entire area is in distress after the incident. Parents of Aditya Kumar, the child who died, are residents of Agra and had come over to visit a relative. They revealed that post the incident the child was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

"My son was sleeping on a cot outside the house when Anganwadi workers came, they forcibly made him wake up and administered him polio drops. Family members had told them not to vaccinate the child as he was sleeping. Just half an hour after the incident, the child's health started deteriorating. Child became unconscious and when taken to nearby Krishna hospital, he was declared brought dead," said his father, Rajinder Kumar.

Dr Jasbir Singh, District Immunisation Officer, said,"In our five-day long drive, we administered drops to over 3.75 lakh children and no ailment has been reported in any child. Death of the child must be due to some other reason. It was just a coincidence that it happened after some time of administering polio drops. Postmortem can reveal the cause of death. A board of doctors will be doing postmortem."

He added: "From the same vial, 15 other children had also been administered polio drops in the same area and everyone is fine. We are running this immunisation campaign since 1995 and nothing has happened with this drug ever. However, we are waiting for the postmortem report."

The police reached the spot immediately after the case. SHO of Model Town Surinder Chopra revealed, ,"We are conducting an inquiry and action will be taken after the postmortem report. We have recorded statements of family members."

Eyewitnesses of this entire case reported that the child started frothing at the mouth and was rushed to the hospital. This five day campaign began on the 17th of September and ended on 21st of September. Though over 3.75 lakh children were given the drops in Ludhiana alone under this campaign, only one case of death has been reported.

With agency inputs



