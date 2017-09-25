Once World’s Heaviest Woman, Eman Ahmed Dies In Abu Dhabi

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, once known as the world's heaviest woman, died at the Burjee Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Monday. She hailed from Egypt and weighed approximately 500 kg.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 25, 2017 05:50 IST
Ahmed died at the Burjee Hospital in Abu Dhabi at around 4.35 Am on Monday.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, once known as the world's heaviest woman died at the Burjee Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Monday. She hailed from Egypt and weighed approximately 500 kg. This year in February, she was airlifted to Mumbai and went through a weight loss procedure under the guidance of Dr. Mufazzal Lakdawala at the Saifee Hospital. She was later shifted back to Abu Dhabi in May due to differences between her sister and the hospital management.

Burjee Hospital gave a statement that Ahmed passed away at 4.35 am on Monday.

"She developed complications from the underlying comorbid conditions, including heart disease and kidney dysfunction." This is what the statement said and added that she was kept under the supervision of 20 doctors with different medical specializations. Together, the team of doctors handled her medical condition.

On February 11, she was brought to Mumbai for the weight loss procesure. On March 7, Ahmed underwent a Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy, and by April revealed that she had lost 242 kg. But her sister Shaimaa Selim released a video which stated that Ahmed was not doing so well. This lead to a bitter situation between Ms Selim and the hospital management but eventually the hospital management stepped in and decided to take a few more steps and initiatives to take care of Ms Ahmed. On May 4, she was taken back to Abu Dhabi.

Dr Lakdawala supervised the treatment at the Saifee hospital and revealed that the hospital did not charge "a single penny" from Ms Ahmed's family.

"We are happy that we did bring her weight down," he said while defending the family's charges.

Saifee authorities revealed that her treatment cost Rs. 3 crore of which, Rs 65 lakh had been donated by various people.

Ms Ahmed refrained from going out of her house for over two decades because of her weight and a stroke left her paralysed a year ago.



