Noida: TB Patient Dies Waiting In Queue Of District Hospital
Premanand revealed that even though Deepak was not in a good condition, he was forced to stand in the queue and wait for his turn for an hour. Read about the medical negligence of Noida district hospital here.
32-year old man dies of medical negligence in Noida hospital
HIGHLIGHTS
- A 32-year old man died waiting in a long queue of Noida district hospital
- Deepak was not in a good condition, he was forced to stand in the queue
- Higher authorities launched a departmental inquiry into the matter
A 32-year old man died in a long queue of a district hospital while he waited for his turn to get medical tests done which had been prescribed to him on Wednesday. Deepak Gupta, a resident of Katihar (Bihar) had been suffering from TB and other ailments. His younger brother, Premanand Gupta works in a private company in Noida and informed more about Deepak's case. He said that Deepak had arrived on Wednesday.
"We brought him to the emergency ward of district hospital on Thursday morning. However, the doctors there refused to admit him and asked him to get medical treatment in OPD." Premanand informed.
He revealed that even though Deepak was not in a good condition, he was forced to stand in the queue and wait for his turn for an hour. It took them two hours to get the x-ray done and for the blood test counter, there was no attendant in the place.
"We then moved to the counter for HIV test. I and my brother were standing in the queue when he collapsed and died on the floor at around 12.30 pm." he said.
Seeing this, the hospital officials took action and took Deepak to the emergency ward where he was declared brought dead. His family alleged the hospital for medical negligence and filed a complaint against the hospital management.
Ajay Aggarwal the chief medical superintendent of district hospital informed that the doctor had examined the patient and prescribed some tests to Deepak in the morning.
"He was also referred to a higher medical centre. We have launched a departmental inquiry into the matter. The allegations of not admitting in the emergency ward will be investigated, and if found true, action will be taken against the officials concerned," he added.
As per the other higher authorities concerned, Anurag Bhargava, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar district gave his statement.
"He was asked to get some tests done. He passed away at the hospital. An investigation into the case is being conducted and strict action will be taken if any negligence is found. The patient's family has alleged that they were made to wait and this led to his death. There are CCTVs in the hospital premises and all allegations will be looked into."