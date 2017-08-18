Mumbai: Hospital Completes 2 Heart-Transplants In 4 Hours
A hospital in Mumbai completed two successful heart transplants over a period of four hours on Thursday. The survivors included 24-year old college student and a 58-year old man, both critical patients of dilated cardiomyopathy.
For the first case, the heart had been harvested from a 22-year old lady in Pune whose brain was declared dead. Her husband agreed to donate her lungs, kidneys, liver and heart. Her kidneys were transplanted on a patient in Pune, lungs were sent to Chennai and her heart was sent to Mumbai for the transplant. It was sent to Mumbai via a green corridor within one hour 49 minutes.
A similar case where a 58-year old man had been kept on the 'Super urgent list' as he had registered for a heart transplant a week ago was gifted life after a 45-year old lady's heart was transplanted in his body. The lady had been declared brain dead after a train accident, but her family agreed to donate her kidney, liver and heart. Her heart was transported from MGM hospital in Vashi to Mulund's Mumbai via a green corridor within 16 minutes. Her kidneys were allotted to a patient in Jaslok hospital and her liver was sent to Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai central.
Marking the city's 35th donation, these two heart-transplants conducted over such a short period are a remarkable achievement for the doctors at Mulund's Fortis Hospital.