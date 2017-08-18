ASK OUR EXPERTS

Mumbai: Hospital Completes 2 Heart-Transplants In 4 Hours

Mumbai: Hospital Completes 2 Heart-Transplants In 4 Hours

A hospital in Mumbai completed two successful heart transplants over a period of four hours on Thursday. The survivors included 24-year old college student and a 58-year old man, both critical patients of dilated cardiomyopathy.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 18, 2017 02:14 IST
  1. Hospital in Mumbai completed 2 successful heart transplants in 4 hours
  2. Both critical patients of dilated cardiomyopathy
  3. Marking the citys 35th donation
A hospital in Mumbai completed two successful heart transplants over a period of four hours on Thursday. The survivors included 24-year old college student and a 58-year old man, both critical patients of dilated cardiomyopathy. The transplant was conducted in Mulund's Fortis hospital. Both survivors needed an urgent heart transplant. One heart came from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune and the other came from MGM hospital in Vashi. Both hearts were sent to Fortis via a green corridor within one hour 49 minutes and 16 minutes respectively.

For the first case, the heart had been harvested from a 22-year old lady in Pune whose brain was declared dead. Her husband agreed to donate her lungs, kidneys, liver and heart. Her kidneys were transplanted on a patient in Pune, lungs were sent to Chennai and her heart was sent to Mumbai for the transplant. It was sent to Mumbai via a green corridor within one hour 49 minutes.

A similar case where a 58-year old man had been kept on the 'Super urgent list' as he had registered for a heart transplant a week ago was gifted life after a 45-year old lady's heart was transplanted in his body. The lady had been declared brain dead after a train accident, but her family agreed to donate her kidney, liver and heart. Her heart was transported from MGM hospital in Vashi to Mulund's Mumbai via a green corridor within 16 minutes. Her kidneys were allotted to a patient in Jaslok hospital and her liver was sent to Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai central.

Marking the city's 35th donation, these two heart-transplants conducted over such a short period are a remarkable achievement for the doctors at Mulund's Fortis Hospital. 

