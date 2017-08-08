Mobile Air Dispensaries In The North-East
Najma Heptulla, Manipur Governor announced on Sunday that the state will have flying doctors for the needy patients in the remote areas. Civil Aviation Ministry had sanctioned 25 crore through the North-Eastern Council for flying doctors' in the State.
"Now all districts and villages in the valley and hills in Manipur shall be covered by the flying doctors," she added. Though Manipur Health Minister L. Jayentakumar has been trying to ensure that all hospitals and dispensaries in the remote areas are open round the clock, it has become difficult as the doctors and other staff faces the shortage of accommodation.
Some weeks back, doctors and paramedical staff who were going to join duty in the newly created Kamjong district were robbed of cash, mobile handsets and valuables.
There were reports of avoidable deaths and childbirths by the roadside as the people in the hills and remote villages were deprived of medicare. Ms. Heptulla said she was glad that flying doctors would be a reality soon.
She expressed serious concern over the health conditions in Manipur. Dr Heptulla said that now it is necessary to remove the miseries of the people regarding health related matters in spite of the state being endowed with such a beautiful climate and great biodiversity.
She said, investment for eradication of diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, cholera etc. and also prevention and control of HIV/AIDS and H1N1 in the context of Manipur is of great economic value. The state is also facing the challenge posed by a bout of dengue and Japanese Encephalitis. But Dr Heptulla ensured that they shall overcome such diseases.
