Meghalaya Gets Its First AMRIT Pharmacy
A first of its kind in Meghalaya, the Affordable Medicines and Retail Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy was inaugrated on Thursday by the State Health Minister Roshan Warjri, at a Civil Hospital in Shillong.
AMRIT pharmacies provide subsidized medications and implants to the patients.
An initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AMRIT Pharmacies are aimed at providing medications and implants for cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases at discounted rates so as to make them easily accessible for patients from the weaker sections, who can't afford expensive medications.
Many a people in the country have to discontinue their treatment process because of costly medicines.
With the set-up of this latest AMRIT Pharmacy, the number of such pharamacies in the country is now 85.
The AMRIT pharmacy will be launched in 9 other hospitals in the state, including Ganesh Das Hospital. Nongstoin Civil Hospital, Jowai Civil Hospital, Nongpoh Civil Hospital, Tura Civil Hospital, Tura MCH and the Baghmara Civil Hospital.
HM Shangpliang, the Mission Director stated that as on July 31, there are 30.68 lakhs patients to have benefitted from AMRIT pharmacies and saved Rs 164.10 crores.
"AMRIT pharmacies will be linked with Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme in a bid to provide free dugs to the respective beneficiaries." announced Shangpliang.
Notably, the first ever AMRIT store was set-up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in November, 2015.
The Government of India has nominated the HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) for establishing and running the AMRIT pharamacy stores.