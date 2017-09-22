ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  News »  Meghalaya Gets Its First AMRIT Pharmacy

Meghalaya Gets Its First AMRIT Pharmacy

A first of its kind in Meghalaya, the Affordable Medicines and Retail Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy was inaugrated on Thursday by the State Health Minister Roshan Warjri, at a Civil Hospital in Shillong.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 22, 2017 11:30 IST
2-Min Read
Meghalaya Gets Its First AMRIT Pharmacy

AMRIT pharmacies provide subsidized medications and implants to the patients.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The first AMRIT pharmacy inaugrated in Meghalaya on Thurs by Health Min.
  2. AMRIT, a central govt scheme, aims at providing subsidized medications.
  3. HLL Limited is the agency that sets up and runs the AMRIT stores.
A first of its kind in Meghalaya, the Affordable Medicines and Retail Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy was inaugarated on Thursday by the State Health Minister Roshan Warjri, at a Civil Hospital in Shillong.

An initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AMRIT Pharmacies are aimed at providing medications and implants for cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases at discounted rates so as to make them easily accessible for patients from the weaker sections, who can't afford expensive medications.

Many a people in the country have to discontinue their treatment process because of costly medicines.

With the set-up of this latest AMRIT Pharmacy, the number of such pharamacies in the country is now 85.

RELATED STORIES

'About 80% Risk Of Schizophrenia Is Due To Genes, Claims Study'

'Dengue Cases Climb To 680 In Chandigarh: Here Are Some Tips To Prevent Dengue'


The AMRIT pharmacy will be launched in 9 other hospitals in the state, including Ganesh Das Hospital. Nongstoin Civil Hospital, Jowai Civil Hospital, Nongpoh Civil Hospital, Tura Civil Hospital, Tura MCH and the Baghmara Civil Hospital.

HM Shangpliang, the Mission Director stated that as on July 31, there are 30.68 lakhs patients to have benefitted from AMRIT pharmacies and saved Rs 164.10 crores.

"AMRIT pharmacies will be linked with Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme in a bid to provide free dugs to the respective beneficiaries." announced Shangpliang.

Notably, the first ever AMRIT store was set-up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in November, 2015.

The Government of India has nominated the HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) for establishing and running the AMRIT pharamacy stores.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------