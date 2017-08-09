Measles Rubella Vaccine Campaign In India
(MR) vaccine has raised questions on Measles Rubella campaign that started on August 3 by the health department.New Delhi The Union health ministry has rolled out the second phase of measles and rubella (MR) vaccination campaign under which 3.4 crore children were expected to be covered to reduce incidences of these diseases in the country.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A boy got unconscious after he was injected with Measles-Rubella
- Teacher in charge confirmed that child had no complications
- MR vaccination campaign was carried out in schools and community centres
Another incident occurred, where a boy of class V from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16 got unconscious after he was injected with Measles-Rubella. (MR) vaccine has raised questions on Measles Rubella campaign that started on August 3 by the health department. The child regained consciousness within minutes and was taken to PGI by his father Surender Singh for checkup. Singh, a Naya Gaon resident said, "I was in school to pick my son when as he was to be vaccinated. I don't think the vaccination reacted. He doesn't eat properly and this might be the reason he fainted."
In charge of the program Dr Pooja said that the child had no complications and was being taken to PGI only for reassurance.
Teacher in charge also said "His parents were present during vaccination. Nursery, class I, II and IV also got injections on Tuesday and all are doing fine."
Around August 4 seven students from two government schools were hospitalized after developing allergic reaction due to Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine. On August 3, Chandigarh health department launched the Measles Rubella campaign in the city.
Dr Anu Dosanjh, Nodal Officer for the measles and rubella vaccination campaign, UT Health Department, said as many as 12,972, children from 38 schools were vaccinated today.
"We are delighted that the parents had shunned panic and actively joining hands with the health department for eradicating the menace of measles-rubella," she said.
On Monday, the UT Health Department had established that the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine administered to students of Government Model School, Mani Majra..
They had launched a probe to find out why only the children of one school fell ill after being vaccinated. The department also worked on finding out whether the incident occurred due to breaking of the 'cold chain' of the vaccine. It was found that incident occurred as the children were not aware about the minor and momentary side effects of the vaccination.
When one child started complaining about rashes and head ache the other children who were vaccinated moments ago also complained of similar problem and were rushed to the hospital. However, they were soon discharged.
Eight states and UTs will be a part of his phase, an official said. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Uttarakhand.
The first phase of the campaign was started in February from 2017 from five states and UTs. These states are Goa, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. More than 3.3 crore children have been vaccinated reaching out to 97% of the intended age group, the statement said.
The campaign was carried out in schools, community centres and health facilities.
"The campaign aims to rapidly build up immunity for both measles and rubella diseases in the community so as to knock out the disease, therefore, all the children should receive MR vaccine during the campaign.''
"For those children who have already received such vaccination, the campaign dose would provide additional boost to them," the statement said.
