Masoor Dal Procurement Under Turmoil

Masoor Dal Procurement Under Turmoil

he Madras High Court demanded to know the position of the State Government on the decision taken which allowed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to procure the 'masoor dhal' for the Public Distribution System.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 27, 2017 12:59 IST
2-Min Read
Masoor Dal Procurement Under Turmoil

Confusion still prevalent over Masoor Dal procurement

The Madras High Court demanded to know the position of the State Government on the decision taken which allowed Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to procure the 'masoor dhal' for the Public Distribution System, when in the past it's sale and procurement was banned in nutritious meal programmes in schools because of the presence of the harmful toxin, 'kesari dhal' in it. On March sixth, the department had issued a government order which gave permission to various tasks like permitting the TNCSC to procure 'masoor dal' to supply it to fair price shops (ration shops). Former deputy director of animal husbandry Aasthi Jaganatha filed a public interest litigation (PIL) against this dude to which the court had to give an interim injunction on July 10.

In a reply to the public interest litigation petition, TNCSC Managing Director Mr. Gopal said "The government had stopped procuring and supplying masoor dhalfor noon meal programme in 2007 following a letter written to it by the then Karur Collector". On basis of a chemical analysis report, the Collector had stated that the dhal contained Beta Oxalyl Alanine, a neurotoxin which on regular intake could cause neurolathyrism.


Mr Gopal said that such toxins were present because of the presence of 'kesari dhal' in the crops. But such inter cropping has been banned and thus there is no chance of the toxin to be present now. He continued by saying that pure 'masoor dhal' was a good source of cholesterol-lowering fibre and it had high protein nutritive value, plus it was also economical and has been linked with the ability to reduce chances of breast cancer.

