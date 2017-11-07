Another Risk Factor For Diabetes In Children - Insufficient Sleep
Children who do not get enough night sleep are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a study warns.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Children who do not get enough sleep are at a risk of developing diabetes
- They found that children who slept longer had lower body weight
- Increasing sleep duration can lead to reduction in type 2 diabetes
The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK recommends a sleep duration of 10 hours for a 10 year old. "These findings suggest increasing sleep duration could offer a simple approach to reducing levels of body fat and type 2 diabetes risk from early life," said Christopher G Owen, professor at St George's University of London.
"Potential benefits associated with increased sleep in childhood may have implications for health in adulthood," he said.
Increasing the mean weekday sleep duration (10.5 hours) by half an hour could be associated with a 0.1 kilogramme per square metre lower body mass index (BMI) and a 0.5 per cent reduction in insulin resistance, researchers said.
Reducing these levels may have longer-term implications for reduced type 2 diabetes in later life, they added.
The study was published in the journal Pediatrics.
With inputs from PTI
