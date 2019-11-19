ASK OUR EXPERTS

Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This Diet May Help You Fight Flu As Well, Says Study; Know Other Amazing Health Benefits Of Keto Diet

A keto diet makes you eat less or no carbs. It is a high fat diet which contributes to weight loss. According to a recent study ketogenic diet may help combat the flu virus. Here are other health benefits of following a keto diet.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Nov 19, 2019 04:10 IST
3-Min Read
Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This Diet May Help You Fight Flu As Well, Says Study; Know Other Amazing Health Benefits Of Keto Diet

Keto Diet: Keto diet makes you eat less or no carbs

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Keto diet makes you eat more fat and very few carbs
  2. Study says keto can help you fight flu
  3. There are many other health benefits of keto other than weight loss

A keto diet is a low carb diet and high fat diet which contributes to weight loss. Keto diet for weight loss has gained a huge popularity in the past year. This diet restricts your carb consumption. It makes you consume no or very less carbs. Only healthy fats are a part of keto diet. Not just weight loss keto has shown improvement in health in various ways. A recent study has also highlighted the benefits of keto diet other than weight loss. According to the study keto can help you fight flu effectively. During the winter season the chances of flu, cold and infections increases. A ketogenic diet, which includes meat, fish, poultry and non-starchy vegetables, may help combat the flu virus, suggests new research.

This diet regimen activates a subset of T cells in the lungs not previously associated with the immune system's response to influenza, enhancing mucus production from airway cells that can effectively trap the virus, said the study published in the journal Science Immunology.

Also read: Top 10 Reasons Why You Should NOT Follow A Keto Diet


0t9j73tg

Keto diet can offer you health benefits other than weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

"This was a totally unexpected finding," said co-senior author Akiko Iwasaki, Professor at Yale University in the US. The researchers found that mice fed a ketogenic diet were better able to combat the flu virus than mice fed food high in carbohydrates. Specifically, the researchers found that the ketogenic diet triggered the release of gamma delta T cells, immune system cells that produce mucus in the cell linings of the lung while the high-carbohydrate diet did not.

Also read: Weight Loss On Keto Diet: How To Know You Are Making Progress?

Keto diet: Other health benefits of keto diet other than weight loss

The ketogenic diet was originally designed to treat neurological diseases. But later the diet involved many health benefits including effective weight loss. Here are some of the noticeable health benefits of a keto diet-

1. Studies have shown that following a keto diet can improve insulin sensitivity which can help a diabetic patient; weight loss also contributes to better diabetes management

2. It can help you prevent Alzheimer's and also controls the symptoms and progression of the diseases

3. Reduction on insulin level also show improvement in PCOD

khddu8bo

Keto can help in controlling PCOD symptoms
Photo Credit: iStock

4. It can also control the various risk factors associated with heart diseases like unhealthy weight, high blood pressure, bad cholesterol and high blood sugar levels

5. Keto diet may also help in controlling the symptoms of Parkinson's disease

Also read: Thinking of Cheating On Your Keto Diet? Here's Why You Shouldn't
 

(With inouts form IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

