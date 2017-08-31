ASK OUR EXPERTS

Kerala Launches Mobile Intervention Units For Differently-Abled Children

Kerala Launches Mobile Intervention Units For Differently-Abled Children

  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 31, 2017 01:04 IST
2-Min Read
Facility for diagnosis, physiotherapy and development therapy will be available.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Facility for diagnosis, physiotherapy and development therapy
  2. 25 mobile intervention units launched across the state
  3. Anuyathra campaign provides treatment to differently-abled children
As part of Anuyathra campaign, the Kerala Social Security Mission, in association with the National Health Mission, is initiating 25 mobile intervention units across the state to provide treatment to differently-abled children. In Kozhikode district, treatment will be available at the primary health centre at Kunnamangalam; taluk hospitals at Thamarassery, Balussery, Feroke and Kuttiady, and the community health centre at Narikkuni, reports The Hindu. V. Jayashree, District Medical Officer, told the media on Wednesday that children diagnosed with disabilities would be provided physiotherapy and development therapy at the mobile units. News reports stated that the units would have one developmental therapist, physiotherapist, speech therapist and a special educator with necessary equipment.

K.K. Shylaja, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, would inaugurate the campaign on Thursday.

Dr. Jayashree stated that the Minister would also launch a skill lab at the Government Nursing School here to train medical students and health activists in expert healthcare. The training would deal with issues such as the examination of the patient's medical condition, prescription of medicines, and treatment, reports The Hindu. The lab in Kozhikode would be the first of its kind in the State, she said.

Another innovation is a web-based solution for management of health care of children with congenital heart diseases, titled www.hridyam.in, which will be launched at the event. Cases can be registered from any location through the web page by target beneficiaries. Surgeries would be offered for free at either government hospitals or private hospitals associated with the department. Hridyam is a unique initiative by Government of Kerala to support children with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).Today CHD happens to be the largest treatable cause of death amongst infants, since Kerala has almost dealt with most of the conventional reasons.

