Kerala Launches Mobile Intervention Units For Differently-Abled Children
Another innovation is a web-based solution for management of health care of children with congenital heart diseases, titled www.hridyam.in, which will be launched at the event.
Facility for diagnosis, physiotherapy and development therapy will be available.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Facility for diagnosis, physiotherapy and development therapy
- 25 mobile intervention units launched across the state
- Anuyathra campaign provides treatment to differently-abled children
K.K. Shylaja, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, would inaugurate the campaign on Thursday.
Dr. Jayashree stated that the Minister would also launch a skill lab at the Government Nursing School here to train medical students and health activists in expert healthcare. The training would deal with issues such as the examination of the patient's medical condition, prescription of medicines, and treatment, reports The Hindu. The lab in Kozhikode would be the first of its kind in the State, she said.
Another innovation is a web-based solution for management of health care of children with congenital heart diseases, titled www.hridyam.in, which will be launched at the event. Cases can be registered from any location through the web page by target beneficiaries. Surgeries would be offered for free at either government hospitals or private hospitals associated with the department. Hridyam is a unique initiative by Government of Kerala to support children with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).Today CHD happens to be the largest treatable cause of death amongst infants, since Kerala has almost dealt with most of the conventional reasons.