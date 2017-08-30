Jodhpur: Doctors Fight In Operation Theatre, Patient Loses New Born
Two senior doctors of the Umaid hospital in Jodhpur were removed after they were caught fighting in a video, shot inside the operation theatre during a surgery.
- Video shows both doctors shouting at each other seems like an ego clash
- Yet to ascertain if the newborns death was because of the spat
- Both doctors had been removed immediately after the incident was reported
Two senior doctors of the Umaid hospital in Jodhpur were removed after they were caught fighting in a video, shot inside the operation theatre during a surgery. The incident took place on Tuesday. The video had been recorded by the nursing staff itself and the two doctors were identified as Dr Ashok Nanival, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynaecology who is seen operating on a patient, arguing with professor of anaesthesia Dr Mathura Lal Tak. Both doctors are seen using a filthy language. The hospital has ordered an enquiry of the matter.
Ranjana Desai, the superintendent of the hospital reported that the woman whose surgery was going on, was brought to the hospital in a critical condition and was immediately shifted to the OT for a C-section operation. But the lady lost her baby afterwards.
"We are yet to ascertain if the newborn's death was because of the spat. The cause of death is severe birth asphyxia," Ranjana Desai said. The two doctors who were removed did not take any calls.
The video shows both doctors shouting at each other and warning the other to keep their language in check, which apparently was an ego clash. Rajasthan high court demands a report of the incident by 2pm on Wednesday, ANI reports.
The principal of Dr SN Medical College and controller of Umaid hospital Dr Amilal Bhat said that the two doctors had been removed immediately after he was informed of the incident. "I recommended disciplinary action against the two to the government and formed an enquiry committee for further probe," he informed Hindustan Times.
Dr Nanival services as assistant professor had been terminated on Tuesday itself by the state medical education department and reverted him as the state medical officer in medical and health department. For Dr. Tak, medical college has written to the department of personnel.
"Dr Nanival was appointed an assistant professor on urgent/ temporary basis. The medical education department has to power to terminate such appointments. For Dr Tak, who is a senior professor, the action will be taken by the DOP," says Dr Bhat.
The enquiry body is headed by Dr Desai and consists of the head of anaesthesia Prof UD Sharma and paediatrician Dr Rakesh Jora as members of the panel.
"We recorded statements of everyone present in the OT during the spat until 1 am Tuesday night and are preparing a report to submit to the principal," Desai said.