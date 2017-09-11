ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  News »  Jailed AIADMK Leader Sasikala's Husband Suffers From Multiple Organ Failure

Jailed AIADMK Leader Sasikala's Husband Suffers From Multiple Organ Failure

According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital administration, Natarajan suffers from chronic liver disease and has been receiving treatment for it for the past six months.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 11, 2017 11:39 IST
2-Min Read
Mr. Natarajan had a history of chronic liver disease and was receiving treatment.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Mr. Natarajan had a history of chronic liver disease
  2. He has been admitted to Gleneagles Global Health City
  3. He is under intensive care at present
Jailed AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala's husband M Natarajan is in a critical condition after suffering multiple organ failure on Sunday. Natarajan, aged 74, has been admitted to Gleneagles Global Health City in Perumbakkam, where he is under intensive care. A multidisciplinary team of liver specialists headed by Prof. Mohamed Rela is attending to him, reports The Hindu. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital administration, Natarajan suffers from chronic liver disease and has been receiving treatment for it for the past six months. "He is admitted at the Liver Intensive Care Unit with decompensated liver disease leading to liver and kidney failure and lung congestion. He is receiving dialysis and other intensive care therapies," the hospital statement said.

Natarajan has been registered with the Tamil Nadu Organ Sharing (TNOS) waiting list for deceased donor liver transplantation, reports The Times of India. "He is being taken care by a multidisciplinary team of liver specialists headed by Prof. Mohamed Rela," the hospital note said. According to hospital sources, Natarajan had undergone a dialysis session for more than eight hours on Sunday. This is not the first-time Natarajan has been hospitalised this year. On February 5, he was brought to Apollo Hospitals on Greams Road after complaining of breathing problems.

According to the release, Mr. Natarajan had a history of chronic liver disease and was receiving treatment from Gleneagles Global Health City for the last six months, reports The Hindu. "He has been registered with the Tamil Nadu Organ Sharing (TNOS) waiting list for deceased donor liver transplantation. Currently, he is admitted at the Liver Intensive Care Unit with decompensated liver disease leading to liver failure, kidney failure and lung congestion," the release said.

 


 

