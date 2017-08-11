India Is The 5th Most Sexually Active Country In The World
India is a conservative country and sex is still considered a taboo. So, buying sex toys is a difficult task. ''thatspersonal.com'', an online store conducted a survey recently about the sale of sex toys and sexual wellness products. To enrich sex lives, women from Punjab buy the most sex toys.
Survey shows punabi women buy most sex toys
HIGHLIGHTS
- India is a conservative country and sex is still a taboo
- Women from Punjab buy the most sex toys
- Baroda, Pune and Thriruvananthapuram have more women buyers than men
Among the cities Mumbai tops the list, followed by Delhi. Maharashtra buys the most sex toys in the country, followed by Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Baroda, Pune and Thriruvananthapuram have more women buyers than men.
Also, during Navaratri season, the sale of sex products in Gujarat including condoms goes up. Products like adult games, edible lingeries, edible body paints and pleasure rings are sold at a very rapid rate.
Indians buy a wide range of products online. Sex products that are reportedly in demand include sprays, sexy lingerie, pleasure rings and sex excitement lotions.
Apparently, men buy lubricants the most, while intimate massagers are a rage among women. Some of the other popular buys include delay sprays, sexy lingerie, pleasure rings and sex excitement lotions. The north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was found to buy the most number of penis enlargement products.
Assamese are the biggest buyers of BDSM products. West Bengal goes for candy panties and the women in Punjab go for the most number of sex excitement items. Panjim, in Goa, buys massage oils the most, while Bhopal's sex-shopping lists are laden with flavored condoms. Managlore is the biggest spender on sex products. It racks up an average bill of Rs. 3,612.
Indians is the 5th most sexually active country in the world after Greece, Brazil, Russia and Poland.
Comments