Hyderabad: Senior Doctor Attacked At Gandhi Hospital, 250 Juniors Boycott Duties
Doctors tried to save him but he succumbed to the attack, post which, his family attacked the doctors saying that they did not pay much attention to the patient.
Doctors attacked by attendants of the deceased patient
HIGHLIGHTS
- The patient was initially admitted to Gandhi Hospital at around 11.30 pm
- He was brought back to Gandhi Hospital at around 3.30 am and died then
- Patient's family threw steel stools meant for the nurses at the doctor
250 junior doctors at the state-run Gandhi Hospital boycott their duties and held protest after yet another attack on a senior doctor (house patient) by the relatives of a patient during the early hours of the day. 70-year-old Mr Munner was brought to the hospital by his family members after suffering a heart attack. The patient also suffered from kidney ailment. Doctors tried to save him but he succumbed to the attack, post which, his family attacked the doctors saying that they did not pay much attention to the patient.
They threw steel stools meant for the nurses at the doctor. After this, the doctors at this hospital went on a strike, boycotting all inpatient and outpatient services.
Doctors reported that the family assaulted the duty house surgeon and beat him up accusing that he killed the elderly man.
Doctors protested by holding cards which said, 'We condemn attack on doctors' and demonstrated in the hospital premises demanding that the government immediately look into the matter.
"There is no proper security. This is not the first incident of attack on doctors by attendants of patients. We want deployment of Special Protection Force (SPF) personnel and installation of CCTV cameras. Those who attacked the duty surgeon should be immediately punished," they demanded.
"The patient was initially admitted to Gandhi Hospital at around 11.30 pm yesterday and the medical staff provided him treatment. But, his attendants took him to a private hospital where he was administered some injections. Apparently in view of high medical charges at the private hospital, the patient was again brought back to Gandhi Hospital at around 3.30 am and when he was taken for some tests he died. The patient was very sick," Dr P Shravan Kumar the Gandhi Hospital Medical Superintendent informed PTI.
All of a sudden, the attendants of the patient attacked the duty surgeon and assaulted him. Following this, 250 junior doctors went on a protest and boycotted their elective duties.
Emergency services at the hospital were not hit. "We are hopeful the protesting doctors will resume duties tomorrow," the Superintendent said.
With inputs from PTI